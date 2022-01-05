Old Adobe Union school district, superintendent part ways

The Old Adobe Union School District Board of Education on Tuesday approved a separation agreement with Superintendent Sonjhia Lowery, ending a tense chapter for Petaluma’s second-largest school district.

The move comes after months of internal strife, as parents and the district’s teachers union clashed openly with Lowery over her leadership approach, including the district’s response to COVID-19. Lowery’s defenders, including the Sonoma County NAACP, have questioned the legitimacy of those critiques, aimed at a Black woman in a position of power.

On Tuesday, both sides agreed to part ways, officials said.

“The board and Superintendent Lowery have reached an agreement believing it is in their respective best interests – as well as the best interests of our educational community,” Board President Patsy Knight said in a prepared statement following the board’s closed session meeting Tuesday.

Former Old Adobe Superintendent Craig Conte was tapped as Lowery’s replacement, signing a 60-day contract with the district, Knight said.

Lowery, who was hired in June 2020 to lead the 1,900-student eastside elementary school district did not comment publicly, and has not returned phone calls or text messages seeking comment. But Knight read a statement that she attributed to Lowery.

“I believe we’ve met our many challenges by remaining focused on students and staff, ensuring the continuity of teaching and learning,” Lowery said. “I would like to express my heartfelt appreciation to the staff, board and community for supporting our programs and services and initiatives during my time at Old Adobe,” according to Lowery’s statement.

