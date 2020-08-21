Olema, Inverness and other West Marin towns warned to prepare for evacuation

Petalumans might want to prepare for a few extra visitors. More company could be coming soon.

In addition to West Sonoma County residents who are already on the move after receiving mandatory evacuation orders - with Forestville the latest community required to flee the expanding Walbridge Fire - clusters of Marin County residents have warned to prepare for possible evacuation due to the growing Woodward Fire in the Point Reyes National Seashore. Late this morning, the Marin County Sheriff expanded an existing evacuation warning (not yet an order) to now include the towns of Olema, Inverness, Inverness Park and Sea Haven.

“The evacuation warning area is being expanded out of an abundance of caution,” stated a report released this morning through Nixle and other channels. The expanded evacuation warning zone now includes the area west of Highway 1 and Sir Francis Drake Boulevard to the Point Reyes Lighthouse. Also ordered to prepare for possible departure are those living between Sir Francis Drake Boulevard and the Bay Area Ridge Trail, continuing to the McCurdy Trail. Point Reyes National Seashore is close to all visitors west of Highway 1.

“We ask that coastal traffic be limited to local traffic only,” announced the Sheriff’s office. “There are very few evacuation routes from West Marin and there are multiple fire resources utilizing the roadways. It is imperative that we leave the roadways open in the event of an evacuation order.”