Mary Durham, my guidance counselor at Tokay High School in Lodi, asked me a simple question more than 30 years ago that changed the direction of my entire life: “Eric, what do you like?”

At the time, every freshman was required to meet a guidance counselor to discuss their educational career. I told Mrs. Durham I wanted to be a research scientist (apparently, I had a particular fascination with lab coats and Bunsen burners). Mrs. Durham looked at my mother, looked at my most recent report card and noted that science requires significant math skills … skills that weren’t even remotely evident in my grades.

At the time I was taking an intro to journalism class, learning the fundamental principles of writing, newspaper design and photography. My passion was photography — making images that would capture and preserve daily history. My Friday nights were mostly spent on the cold, damp sidelines of football games, followed by hours in a small darkroom soaked in the chemicals that made moments into lasting memories. And I loved it all. And while I might not have stated it quite so eloquently in Mrs. Durham’s office, her response of “Well, maybe you should explore that,” set me on a career path that I travel to this day.

Sonoma Media Investments’ CEO and Publisher Eric Johnston

While there have been many changes to how we collect and deliver local news, the fundamentals that propel our coverage have not. Our teams work to provide news and information that is factual, trustworthy and relevant. Sometimes this means holding those in power accountable, like the owners of local Subway franchises who were stealing employee wages; or amplifying the voices of those shaping our region like those who shared their stories of survival in federal Indian boarding schools; or celebrating the legacies of our residents like those who served our country in Vietnam.

But across the country, the ability to share those kinds of stories is threatened. The continued downward trend in advertising and subscribers puts increasing pressure on the financial stability of community publications. The past two decades have seen continued acquisitions, consolidations and closures, often to the detriment of local community journalism.

According to a new report from Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism, Media, Integrated Marketing and Communications, there are roughly 6,000 newspapers in America today, down from nearly 9,000 in 2005 — and of those publishing today nearly 5,000 are weekly publications.

There are currently more than 200 U.S. counties with no local news outlet, and studies show that another 228 are at a high risk of losing local news all together within the next five years — most of which are in high-poverty areas with significant communities of color. In communities without a strong local news organization, corruption increases and voter participation declines — which erodes the very foundation of the American democratic system. As Thomas Jefferson wrote in 1789, “Whenever the people are well-informed, they can be trusted with their own government.”

The Press Democrat is not immune to the challenges facing the industry. Yes, we are fortunate to be debt-free, have engaged, local ownership and the continued support of our local advertisers and subscribers. We live in the North Bay — we shop at the stores, frequent the restaurants, send our kids to the schools and do our best to make our community better through our work. But we also know that long-term, sustainable journalism will require the support of our entire community.

In recent conversations with more than two dozen key regional stakeholders, we have been overwhelmed with support for our effort to mobilize the community to our cause. Funding journalism in key areas like education, health care, housing and the environment top everyone’s list of issues critical to the future of the North Bay.

So on this Giving Tuesday, I would ask you to please consider a tax-deductible contribution to The Press Democrat Journalism Trust, a nonprofit organization focused on the long-term financial support of local community journalism and journalism education.

In the wake of the tragic fires that swept through the North Bay and the pandemic, we pursued and received funding from national sources and The Press Democrat Journalism Trust for a new, two-year reporting position, specifically to cover the impact of those events on local child welfare, education and mental health. This reporting, which has already had a significant positive impact in our community, would not have been possible without this funding support — and we want and need to do more.

To learn more and to contribute — and to receive an exclusive “Support Local Journalism” Snoopy pin or tote — please visit www.pdjt.org.

Your support will help fund the kind of reporting that our entire North Bay community needs and deserves and the kind of journalism that will help us craft the future of our communities together.

Eric Johnston is CEO and Publisher of Sonoma Media Investments. Reach him at Eric.Johnston@PressDemocrat.com.