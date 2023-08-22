One arrested, 20 cited at DUI checkpoints in Petaluma

Petaluma police arrested one driver and cited 20 others after holding a pair of DUI checkpoints late last Saturday, the department announced.

The first checkpoint was held from 6 to 9:30 p.m. at Sonoma Mountain Parkway near Rainier Circle, where an unidentified driver was arrested for an outstanding warrant on a previous DUI offense, driving on a suspended license, and violating probation.

Police said 14 other drivers were cited for driving while unlicensed or with a suspended license.

“Most drivers screened during the checkpoint were cooperative and appreciative of Petaluma Police Department’s efforts in trying to deter drunk driving,” police said in a news release.

A second DUI checkpoint was held between 10:30 p.m. and 2 a.m. the same night on Petaluma Boulevard South near Highway 101. At that checkpoint, police cited six people for driving without a license or with a suspended license.

Nearly 500 drivers were screened at the checkpoints overall, with 401 at Sonoma Mountain Parkway and 98 at Petaluma Boulevard South.

Residents who are caught driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs face an average of $13,500 to $20,000 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license, on their first offense.