One injured in Petaluma crash that closed road

One person was sent to the hospital after a crash Wednesday evening that closed a Petaluma road for more than a hour, police said.

At about 5:45 p.m. police were dispatched to an injury collision blocking West Payran Street south of Petaluma Boulevard North, according to a news release from the Petaluma Police Department.

There, they found a driver with a cut to the head.

A preliminary investigation found that a Mercedes coupe traveling north on West Payran Street turned left in front of a southbound Toyota 4Runner, police said.

The driver of the Mercedes was issued a citation for no proof of insurance. The 4Runner driver was taken by paramedics to Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital in Santa Rosa for treatment of the cut, the release said.

Police sent out a Nixle alert at 6:38 p.m. advising that Payran Street between Petaluma Boulevard North and Rocca Drive was closed in both directions due to the crash. The roadway was open by 8:29 p.m., according to another Nixle alert.

The crash remains under investigation.

Police are asking for witnesses to the crash to contact Community Service Ofificer Nick Zavala at 707-778-4372.

Sara Edwards is the business reporter for The Press Democrat. You can reach her at 707-521-5487 or sara.edwards@pressdemocrat.com. Follow her on Twitter @sedwards380.