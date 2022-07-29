One person fatally shot by Sonoma County Sheriff's deputies north of Windsor

One person was fatally shot by Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputies on Friday morning north of Windsor, authorities said.

The shooting occurred in the 5600 block of Thomas Road, according to the office’s Public Information Officer Sgt. Juan Valencia.

He did not have specifics on the shooting, including details on the person who was shot.

A neighbor told a Press Democrat reporter at the scene that authorities began arriving at about 9:30 a.m.

The investigation is focusing on private property identified by a sign as Franz Creek Ranch. It’s at the end of Thomas Road and traffic isn’t affected.

Sheriff’s deputies have blocked access to the property.

The scene is about six miles north of Windsor in a rural area with scattered homes, vineyards and horse ranches.

Staff at a winery on Thomas Road said they saw a number of law enforcement vehicles rushing to the scene, which is typically quiet.

“We are confused. We are just in shock over here,” said Justin Anderson, an employee at the winery.

People should avoid the area, authorities advised.

Further information is not immediately available at this time, Valencia said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Deputies were involved in an officer-involved shooting this morning in the 5600 block of Thomas Road, Geyserville. One person succumbed to their injuries. More information will be released as it becomes available. (español abajo) — Sonoma Sheriff (@sonomasheriff) July 29, 2022

