One person injured in shooting in Sebastopol grocery store parking lot

Sebastopol police are investigating a shooting Tuesday morning that injured a man and briefly put nearby West County High School on lockdown.

The shooting occurred in the North Main Street Safeway parking lot around 8:30 a.m.

A victim suffered a non-life-threatening injury to his leg, Police Chief Kevin Kilgore said Tuesday afternoon. The man is being treated at a local hospital.

The shooter is described as a Hispanic man wearing a black beanie cap, red hoodie-style sweatshirt or jacket, blue jeans with a black stripe down the side of the leg, white gym shoes and a black face covering.

He fled north on Highway 116 in a red, older model, two-door sedan. The rear driver’s side hubcap was black or missing, and there may have been damage near the rear passenger side.

The shooter was a passenger and the driver is described as a woman with blond hair, according to police.

The weapon is described as a revolver.

The nearby high school was locked down briefly.

Vice Principal Dani Barese alerted staff, parents and students of the shooting and lockdown around 8:50 a.m. and asked people not to come to the Analy Avenue campus.

Eight minutes later, Barese said the high school was reopened after police said the suspect had fled the area.

