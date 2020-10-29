One Sonoma County Jail inmate dies, another hospitalized after medical emergency

A Sonoma County Jail female inmate died and her cellmate was hospitalized after a medical emergency early Thursday morning.

An ambulance was called around 4:30 a.m. when an inmate was out of her cell and showing signs of the emergency, Sonoma County Sheriff’s spokesman Juan Valencia said, although he said he didn’t know any specifics about her symptoms. She remained at a local hospital Thursday afternoon.

When jail staff went to her cell they found her cellmate unresponsive, and called a second ambulance. Deputies and firemen tried unsuccessfully to revive the woman, but she was pronounced dead at 5:20 a.m.

Now, there have been at least five people who have died this year while in custody at the county jail. Including Thursday’s death, three were reported as unspecified medical emergencies. One man died due to complications from a preexisting health condition.

Regarding the latest fatality, there appeared to be no violence involved, and the emergency was not coronavirus related, Valencia said.

He would not rule out drugs as a factor in her death, and declined to comment further on the nature of the medical emergency or why an inmate was out of her cell in the early morning hours, pending notification of the dead woman’s family.

The Press Democrat made a request Thursday to interview Assistant Sheriff Eddie Engram, who oversees the jail, about the fatality and that was declined.

The department’s violent crimes investigation unit, which handles all in-custody death cases, is investigating. The Napa County Coroner’s Office is conducting an autopsy to determine the cause of death of the inmate.

You can reach Staff Writer Yousef Baig at 707-521-5390 or yousef.baig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @YousefBaig.