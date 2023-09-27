During a May 24 episode of his podcast, neo-Nazi and former Petaluma resident Jon Minadeo II played clips from recent Sacramento City Council meetings that had been disrupted by a torrent of antisemitic messages, delivered by speakers via the city’s Zoom feed.

Minadeo praised the trolls, and left his followers with a directive: “Find a city council meeting, bring the fliers in, talk about Jewish supremacy.” He added, “This could be the next thing!”

Minadeo’s hate-filled rants are full of debunked tropes and conspiracy theories. But he was right on this point. Focused attacks on local government meetings have become a big thing among American extremists. And they are beginning to have a marked effect on public discourse.

In Sonoma County, the online trolls have flooded recent meetings of the Board of Supervisors, the trustees of Santa Rosa City Schools and, Tuesday, the Santa Rosa City Council. The first two elected groups responded by eliminating the Zoom option for public comment, reversing recent years of practice.

Local governments across the nation added the ability to comment via Zoom when public chambers shut down during the pandemic. And many kept that option in place even when meetings went in-person again.

The value is clear.

“Someone coming to our board chambers from Sea Ranch, that’s really an all-day trip,” Sonoma County Supervisor Lynda Hopkins said of a drive from the far-flung coastal village. “By the time they get here, maybe we’re late in getting started, they wait to make comment — by the time they get back, it’s a full day. The rural nature of my district makes Santa Rosa challenging.”

To Hopkins, allowing public comments via Zoom didn’t simply expand the volume of public participation. It welcomed a wider variety of citizens.

“There are people at our meetings who are, let’s be honest, paid lobbyists, and they want their interests represented. They will always be there,” the supervisor said. “People who are retired, who can afford to take a day off, will be there. But working folks from rural areas, you don’t usually see them in the chambers. It’s great for them to call in, wait for public comment while they watch their kids in their own home and still participate.”

Increasingly, that ability is being jeopardized by people with zero interest in the matters listed on the council or school board agenda.

Over the past couple months, organized online hatemongers have infiltrated meetings in San Diego, Sacramento, in Portland, Maine, and Laramie, Wyoming, and as far away as Victoria, Australia. And they have been especially active in the Bay Area, with coordinated, bigoted incursions in meetings from Walnut Creek and Larkspur, to Saratoga and Atherton, among other locations.

The Anti-Defamation League, which chronicles and tracks antisemitic hate crimes, has done the deepest reporting on the subject. Through social media posts, videos of public meetings and access to a private channel on the messaging platform Telegram, the ADL has identified several key figures driving some of the hate comments.

One of them is Minadeo, who is now living in South Florida.

On June 12, according to the ADL, the main Telegram channel of Minadeo’s network shared a post titled “*ATTENTION * CALL IN AND NAME THE JEW!” It provided login instructions for the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors meeting scheduled for that day. Once the meeting began, it was hyped in the group’s chat.

“God speed to the callers. No real names or emails needed,” one member wrote.

Other hatemongers identified by the ADL include Ryan Messano, who lives in Fairfield, and Harley Petero of Modesto.

Messano, a sometimes real estate agent, is an outlier in that he isn’t shy about using his real name while spouting antisemitic comments — as he did during a June 12 Sonoma County supervisors’ meeting, when he told the board, “It is very troubling that we have members of America who think they can silence criticism of their religion by yelling and shouting about hate speech and antisemitism.”

On Sept. 16, Messano posted a notice to his followers on the rightwing social media platform Gab: “After weeks of truth being told in Sonoma about Jewish wrongdoing, presto, abracadabra, Zoom public comment is ended! Not to worry, we are going in person.”

No one showed up to speak at the Sept. 19 Board of Supervisors meeting. But the supervisors took online comments at a special session later that day, and more hate speech flowed in.

Petero also called into the June 12 Sonoma County meeting. According to the ADL, he usually uses the name “Scottie.” He posted on Gab this past Sunday, alerting followers that he is, “Organizing City Council calls across the country! DM if interested in joining the ranks.”