Opening statements begin in trial of activist accused of taking animals from farms near Petaluma

Jurors are expected to hear opening statements Thursday afternoon in a trespassing and conspiracy case stemming from protests outside duck and chicken farms near Petaluma.

Wayne Hsiung is the lone defendant in the 5-year-old case that started with a gathering of animal rights activists outside a chicken farm in 2018.

The Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office is charging him with two counts each of conspiracy and trespassing.

His trial is expected to last about two weeks and as many as a dozen witnesses may testify on behalf of the prosecution.

Hsiung is representing himself in the case, but he could not comment due to a gag order that remains in place for the trial, which will be overseen by Judge Laura Passaglia.

The case stems from protests the group held at two locations in Petaluma: Sunrise Farms on May 29, 2018, and Reichardt Duck Farm on June 3, 2019.

Anywhere from dozens to hundreds of people participated.

Prosecutors said protesters forced their way into the poultry facilities and stole chickens under the guise of liberating them from allegedly harmful conditions. In 2019, they said, ducks were stolen and protesters chained themselves to the property.

The activists contend they believed the animals were being mistreated and have said California’s animal cruelty laws gave them the right to rescue animals in distress.

Owners and representatives of the affected farms have rejected the activists’ claims, and farming industry officials have said the incursions raised serious security and safety concerns for their operations.

The matter initially included a third demonstration at another chicken farm Sept. 29, 2018, and at least five other members of the group faced charges.

As proceedings stretched out over the past year, charges against other defendants were dismissed or resolved via plea deals.

On Sept. 8, for example, charges of trespassing and conspiracy were dismissed against defendant Cassandra King for unspecified reasons.

Most recently, defendant Priya Sawhney reached a plea deal Sept. 21.

She pleaded no contest to two counts of trespassing and was ordered to perform 100 hours of community service through the Sonoma County Volunteer Center.

Supporters of the defendants have rallied outside the courthouse in recent weeks whenever hearings took place to finalize motions and other matters related to this week’s trial.

