Ousted Petaluma committee member sues city in federal court, demanding reinstatement

Petaluma resident Stefan Perez is suing the city of Petaluma in federal court, alleging his First Amendment rights were violated when city council members removed him from a committee on race and policing last month.

The complaint, filed Wednesday at the U.S. District Court in San Francisco, seeks to halt future meetings of the committee until he regains his seat, making good on Perez’s threat of legal action and prolonging a drama that has impacted the committee’s work.

The city council’s vote July 12 to remove Perez from the Ad-Hoc Community Advisory Committee came amid accusations of racist and offensive online behavior tied to a slew of past social media posts.

Perez, 28, who has previously characterized his posts as jokes, and denied allegations that he is a racist, declined to comment on the pending legal matter, deferring to his San Francisco-based attorney D. Gill Sperlein.

“We’re pursuing legal action to have the city ordered to correct the Constitutional mistake they made,” Sperlein said in a phone interview Tuesday, a day before he filed the complaint.

Perez on Thursday filed a request for a temporary restraining order that would allow him to participate in upcoming committee meetings while the legal action plays out in court.

Attorneys for the city of Petaluma declined to comment on the lawsuit, but in a court appearance Friday morning city-hired attorney Kevin Gilbert said Perez could still participate in upcoming meetings, albeit in a different role.

“It is a public meeting,” Gilbert said during a short case management conference Friday. “He’ll be able to participate. But he’ll just be there as a member of the community, not a committee member.”

District Judge Jon S. Tigar said he expects to rule on the temporary restraining order in the coming days - ahead of the next committee meeting Aug. 17.

Wednesday’s filing came little more than a week after the city received a letter Aug. 2 from Sperlein demanding the city council reinstate Perez to his committee appointment by Monday. In the ultimatum, Sperlein threatened costly legal action if the city declined to acquiesce.

“This of course will result in significant financial expense to the city of Petaluma and its citizens,” Sperlein’s letter read, in part.

The letter prompted council members to duck into a closed session at the tail end of a late-night council meeting Aug. 2 to discuss the threat of litigation, but the council took no action on the matter.

Spurred by last summer’s sweeping Black Lives Matter movement, the Petaluma City Council created the 28-member committee earlier this year to address simmering concerns about racism and inequity in Sonoma County’s second-largest city.

Many who called for Perez’s ouster say his apparent views, as expressed in past social media posts, are antithetical to the committee’s work.

In the complaint, Sperlein calls the decision to remove Perez from the committee “unconstitutional retaliation” against him for “exercising his First Amendment right to free expression” in reference to his social media posts.

Read the Complaint Here

Now Perez is seeking a temporary restraining order that would effectively halt the committee’s efforts, with the goal of reinstating Perez before the group’s last two meetings scheduled for Aug. 17 and Sep. 21.

“We’re asking the court to put everything on hold,” Sperlein said. “It is a short time frame so we’re having to move quickly.”

A hearing date has not yet been set, though Sperlein said he expects it will be in a matter of weeks.

Calls for Perez’s removal from the committee started as the group prepared to meet for the second time in mid-May.

At the time, a Twitter user named Chad Loder, whose profile lists his location as Los Angeles, published a series of archived and screen-captured tweets from Perez’s Twitter account, which soon extended to local social media channels.

The posts included one published in late November 2017, in which Perez tweeted that Native American people “went back to hibernation until next year’s wave of viral ‘woke’ videos. #ColumbusDay2018.”

And in July 2018, Loder’s thread shows Perez tweeted: “Facebook and Twitter took out all the Nazi and Hitler GIFs dammit! #DontTreadOnMe.”

As posts about Perez began to circulate online, and anger among community members grew, city officials held two closed session meetings on the matter, council member Mike Healy said last month.

The city initially stood by Perez, publishing a statement alluding to protected speech, but city leaders reversed course last month, ultimately removing him in a 6-1 vote of the city council. Healy, who issued the lone dissenting vote, worried about the legal ramifications.

“I didn’t think we had a legally sufficient reason to fire him and I thought the resolution was a little bit too clever by not citing any reason whatsoever, when everyone knows what the real reason is - the social media posts,” Healy said at the time.

Argus-Courier Editor Tyler Silvy contributed to this report.

Contact Kathryn Palmer at kathryn.palmer@arguscourier.com, on Twitter @KathrynPlmr.