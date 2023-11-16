Many of the biggest challenges that Petaluma Police Chief Ken Savano saw at the start of his career haven’t changed, he told the Argus-Courier this week, just days before his retirement on Thursday.

Those challenges include domestic violence, housing shortfalls, mental health, traffic safety and alcohol-related issues such as DUI and public intoxication, he said. Budget constraints have also been a perennial concern for policing, he added.

Even so, these days “We’re providing a much higher level of service to the community as a whole,” Savano said, due in part to the expansion of outside services – like Petaluma’s SAFE program, a mental health crisis response team run in conjunction with Petaluma People Services Center – which effectively take some of the burden off of police officers.

“As a police department, we're no longer the only ones that people turn to when they want that issue to be addressed,” Savano explained. There are widespread efforts to address problems like homelessness, community partners like PPSC, and increased investments from the city of Petaluma, he said.

Retiring after 29 years with the Petaluma Police Department, Savano oversaw about 71 sworn officers and 33 staff members during his six-year tenure at the top.

He’s lived most of his life, and spent most of his career, in Petaluma, although he began his policing career with the Sebastopol Police Department’s explorer program while still in high school, then as a community service officer police aide, a dispatcher, and a reserve officer for that city. In 1989 he graduated from Sebastopol’s academy, just after turning 18, he said.

“It was clear to me that it was ... rewarding and challenging, but also, you never know what’s going to happen during your shift,” he said.

In 1994 he joined the Petaluma Police Department and rose through the ranks. He was promoted to sergeant in 2002, then lieutenant of patrol in July 2014. Four months later he was tasked to oversee another division. In 2016 he oversaw leadership of operations that covered Petaluma’s east side. He was appointed chief of police in 2017.

Major challenges

“From when I started to where I'm ending my career, in the crime areas, we still, unfortunately, see a lot of domestic violence,” Savano said. For that reason it’s always been a focus and high priority for the department.

Other big challenges have been in violent crime, which has been “recently trending up,” alongside indicators with prison realignment and changes to legislation. And property crimes have also continued, he said.

Driving under the influence, he said, is a major challenge not just for the community but throughout the region. He noted that recent changes to the law on carrying alcohol have impacted driving habits for the worse.

In fact, traffic safety in general is a huge topic for local law enforcement, which is partly why the department recently joined a voucher program to help drivers cover the cost of broken taillights, headlights, turn signals and brake lights in order to improve road visibility.

“I mean, even today, we lose more community members either to fatal crashes or injury crashes than we do to crimes,” he said. “It's almost two-to-one.”

He underscored that when police issue citations, it’s not to fulfill any type of quota, but to change driving habits for the better and ultimately to reduce collisions and improve safety.

Over the years one of the biggest difficulties has been budget constraints, and the department often had to turn to the community to help cover costs, he said. (The city’s Measure U, a 1-cent sales tax, has helped the city financially since being approved by voters in 2020.)

“We leaned on the community a lot” to raise funds for basic equipment, he said.

Mental health

The mental health issues of some residents, particularly unsheltered people, is also an ongoing concern in Petaluma and around the region.

“We've always dealt with mental health, but we have historically dealt with it alone,” Savano said. “Mental health oftentimes is connected to substance abuse and the unsheltered. And so now there's a lot more resources in the community to help us help others and especially our most vulnerable.”

One of the biggest improvements he’s seen in his career is the implementation of the Petaluma SAFE team – SAFE stands for “Specialized Assistance for Everyone” – a mobile crisis response team of non-police officers which assists law enforcement in addressing mental health, addiction, and homelessness.

Even since it came online in 2020, “we can’t understand how we were delivering policing services without the SAFE team,” Savano said.