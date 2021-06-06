Over the Rainbow: Sonoma County comes together for first drive-thru Pride parade

Strains of the fabled song “Over the Rainbow” and people dressed as “Wizard of Oz” characters greeted participants Saturday in the first drive-thru Sonoma County Pride parade.

The free event, staged in a parking lot of the Graton Resort and Casino outside Rohnert Park, was a festive show of LGBTQ culture and of pandemic-era release. Volunteers at booths and on stationary floats said it was a celebration of getting out and seeing people again following months of confinement.

“It’s good to be on the other side,” said Vadin Nebuchin of San Francisco, who was dressed as the Tin Man as part of the parade route tracing scenes of the movie. “We’re back!”

At a bubble-making booth hosted by the Sonoma County Democratic Party, Val Henshaw, a central committee member, added, “It’s great to just get out into the community and have fun. This is our first time getting out.”

Pride and welcoming was the theme of the day, as hundreds of cars lined up to drive through the parade route and collect bags of candy, popcorn, stickers, pamphlets, swag and buttons.

As a kickoff to Pride Month in Sonoma County, it was the lead event in a lineup to include a “Behind the Curtain” Wizard of Oz sing-along movie and dinner on June 19 and a Rainbow City Concert with Todrick Hall on June 26. The full list of festivities is at sonomacountypride.org.

“We took every element from the (pre-COVID) downtown parade and tried to reimagine it so it was COVID compliant,” said Christopher Kren-Mora, president of Sonoma County Pride. “Our theme is ‘Beyond the Rainbow — driving, striving and surviving.’ Everybody’s at different points in their life with COVID. ... We all want to come together and get back to being a family.”

Parade participants included LGBTQ community members and allies alike.

Some cars arrived ablaze with rainbow colors, car stereos blasting familiar anthems including Sister Sledge’s “We Are Family.”

“We want to be allies,” said Kim Ledesma from her filled car. “I’m the proud parent of a nonbinary child.”

Participants were given a map and followed other cars as they passed spirited, costumed volunteers from a variety of civic groups and businesses, including the two main sponsors, the Graton Resort and Casino and Kaiser Permanente. Some had booths and others were on stationary floats. The route included familiar Wizard of Oz landmarks: a stop at the Gale farmhouse, a spurt of CO2 steam for the all-consuming tornado, and a house with the feet of the Wicked Witch of the East sticking out.

The Wizard, the Scarecrow, the Lion and Glinda, the Good Witch of the North, as well as the Wicked Witch of the West, were all on hand. There was honking and waving from stage players and passersby. And there were dollars donated to a good cause, with collection cans stationed at the start of the route to benefit Sonoma County Pride.

Brian Rogers, logistics chair for the event and a board member for Sonoma County Pride, said the group had to put everything together in a matter of five or six weeks.

“We weren’t sure we could do anything, but things started to open up,” Rogers said.

Sonoma County District Attorney Jill Ravitch, the first openly gay person elected to her post, was on hand to promote the Family Justice Center, a central service hub for civil rights, domestic violence and youth and elder abuse cases. Other booths featured the First Congregation United Church of Christ Church Ladies for Gay Rights and the Herbert Slater Middle School Prism Club of Bennett Valley. The club, said music teacher Sarah Williams, represents “a safe place for middle school students.”

“Eat the Rainbow,” said the sign on a papier-mache fruit and vegetable, rainbow-colored float designed by Food For Thought staff member Carolyn Tuchel. The nonprofit, which provides healthy food to people living with serious illnesses, was urging everyone to eat plenty of colorful produce, said Kristen Power, events manager.

Project Flare of TLC Child and Family Services of Sebastopol was there to remind LGBTQ youth “you are not alone,” said Brytann Busick, a communications specialist. “A disproportionate number of LGBTQ youth are represented in the foster care system.”

“I identify as pan(sexual),” said Tika Moon of Healdsburg, an actress and musician, as she drove through with her friends. “It’s nice to send out positive energy for the LGBTQ society. We’re here to support our community.”

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com.