A portion of Lakeville Highway east of Petaluma is closed in both directions after a semitrailer hauling corn feed overturned on the road.

First responders arrived at the scene around 9:45 a.m. following a reported accident near Stage Gulch Road.

California Highway Patrol Officer David deRutte said a car traveling south on Lakeville Highway cut in front of the semitrailer as it attempted to make a left turn onto Stage Gulch Road prompting the trailer to overturn.

The drivers suffered minor injuries, deRutte said.

***Traffic Advisory***



Lakeville Hwy is closed due to a minor injury crash at Stage Gulch Road. Avoid the area for now. We will update when the roadway is re-opened. pic.twitter.com/GBPdg0q59K — CHP Santa Rosa (@CHPSantaRosa) December 9, 2023

Both lanes of traffic are blocked as emergency crews respond to the accident and Lakeville Highway remains closed between Stage Gulch Road and Highway 37.

CHP’s traffic log shows the vehicles hit a power pole and power lines were reportedly down on the side of the roadway.

DeRutte said PG&E turned off power to the area to allow first responders to safely access the scene and tow the semitrailer. PG&E’s outage map shows a small outage affecting about two customers.

It’s not clear when the roadway will reopen and drivers should expect temporary delays.

