“I lost everything I worked for,” said Sophy Heng as tears streamed down her face. Her husband Ray Heng stood nearby inside Keny’s Donuts, the cherished west Petaluma donut shop they’ve owned and operated together since 1995.

Early Monday morning, while the couple were at their donut shop just a block from Petaluma High School, three burglars entered their home before sunrise, ransacked it and stole a number of precious items.

Worst of all, the burglars found the safe in which the Hengs kept their life savings.

The couple – Sophy is 65, Ray is 68 – said they planned to use those funds for home repairs, long-awaited visits to family overseas, and their retirement. But Monday’s theft leaves Sophy and Ray, who were preparing to retire soon, with no choice but to continue working.

“I’m too old,” said Sophy, adding she doesn’t know how long they can continue to work at a job where they only take 10 days off per year.

Originally from Cambodia, they arrived in the U.S. as refugees in 1979 to escape the Khmer Rouge regime. The couple came to Petaluma in 1994 from Michigan to take a chance at running the business, which has continuously operated as a donut shop in that location since 1962.

At about 6:15 a.m. Monday, Ray received a notification on his phone that the cameras installed in his home in the 800 block of Macmahan Way had gone offline. It was a rainy day, and he thought that might have caused a bad connection, but he returned home right away.

When he arrived at his house, about 10 minutes later, he saw right away that something was off.

“I saw the light inside the house was gone. I said, ‘Oh god, somebody turned it off.’”

After he opened the front door and walked in, he saw the family’s belongings strewn everywhere.

“Everything was messy. Not the way we live,” he recalled.

He went to his neighbor’s house for help and called his eldest son, Remy, who called Petaluma police at 6:35 a.m.

Ray believes he may have walked in on the burglars as they were attempting to leave.

“When I got in the house, I felt there was somebody in the house. I could feel it,” he said.

He believes the thieves hid in his neighbor’s backyard and waited for a getaway car. According to the Hengs, a neighbor’s camera footage indicates there were three burglars who may have been picked up by a dark blue Dodge minivan.

In a news alert, Petaluma police said only that “officers were able to obtain video surveillance from neighbors” and that “It was reported an unknown subject(s) had forced entry into a rear door allowing the subject(s) to gain entry into the residence.”

Besides an undisclosed amount of cash, the thieves took jewelry and citizenship paperwork, all of which were stored inside a safe. From what the Hengs can tell, their clothing and other less valuable items were all left behind.

Community support

As news of the burglary spread, members of the community – many with longstanding ties to Keny’s Donuts and its outgoing owners – showed up to give their moral and financial support.

A GoFundMe page with the goal of raising $75,000 for the Heng family had raised nearly $30,000 as of Thursday. Customers continue to stream into the shop to offer encouraging words, folded bills or to buy donuts as Sophy apologized repeatedly for crying.

“It’s going to be OK,” said John Bihn, who embraced Sophy as she cried.The longtime customer has been bringing in his children since they were little, he said. Just a few moments later his wife, Nicki, also stopped in to offer condolences and a “We love you.”

Michelle McIntyre, another Keny’s regular who often stopped there to buy donuts for her ailing aunt, said Sophy always threw in a couple extra donut holes for her.

“Who does that? She does that,” McIntyre said.

Besides hugs and encouragement, the locals brought their business, in some cases paying $100 for a donut as a donation. The overwhelming support meant that all of the shop’s donuts were sold out by 10 a.m. Wednesday, and again by 9 a.m. Thursday.

Between sobs, Sophy greeted customers with her customary pleasantries.

“Hi sweetie, we don’t have donuts today. I’m sorry,” she said to one customer Wednesday afternoon.

Active investigation

Petaluma police said it was too early in their investigation to provide many details, and were not able to say why the Hengs’ cameras turned off right before the burglary.

“We don’t have a suspect to say if it’s an inside job or random burglary,” said Lt. Matthew Parnow.

Besides determining the means of entry, and obtaining the neighbor’s surveillance footage, police say they also found fingerprints in the home which they are currently reviewing.

Parnow encouraged anyone with possible information on the burglary to contact police about it, adding that the smallest detail could be a lead that breaks the case.

The Hengs say they deeply regret keeping so much cash in their home, a custom they learned from their parents, whose lives under the Khmer Rouge led to distrust in bank and government officials.

“Don’t do that like us. ... We made a mistake,” Sophy said, encouraging others to put their money in the bank.

For now, the couple intends to continue working in the shop where they’ve watched generations of children grow to become teens and adults who still patronize their business.

To the Petaluma community, Sophy said she is “so grateful (for) their loyalty to me and their love for me and everything I am for them. I love all the children that I saw that grew up here. I can’t help to cry. I’m sorry. I lost everything, that’s why I cry for all I’ve worked for for 30 years. I don’t know how to start again. I try to get through everyday. I’m not myself at all.”

Argus-Courier photographer Crissy Pascual contributed to this report.

You can reach Staff Writer Jennifer Sawhney at 707-521-5346 or jennifer.sawhney@pressdemocrat.com. On X/Twitter @sawhney_media.