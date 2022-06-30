Pair of Petaluma councilmembers run for mayor

The first two candidates for Petaluma’s mayoral seat are familiar faces from the city council. After Mayor Teresa Barrett announced that she will not seek re-election, Councilmembers D’Lynda Fischer and Kevin McDonnell, who were both elected in 2018, decide to seek the mayor’s job.

McDonnell, a 38-year Petaluman, said he was looking forward to supporting Barrett in her bid for re-election, but after she decided not to run, McDonnell endeavored to lead Petaluma through its “upcoming challenges and concerns.”

“Petaluma is turning a corner in getting things done and I thank Mayor Barrett for guiding the city toward the future,” McDonnell said in the news release. “I intend to make sure that the city stays on course to achieve the goals of all Petalumans.”

While McDonnell brings experience as a civil engineer and project manager, Fischer aims to use her expertise as an urban planner to continue moving the city toward its climate goals.

“As a relative newcomer, I was an unknown entity to many,” said Fischer, who has lived in Petaluma since 2014. “But my 30 years as an urban planner proved to be the valuable skill set and perspective that Petaluma needed and wanted.”

Last year, Fischer led a community effort that won Petaluma a $1 million Cool City Challenge grant to help the city reach its goal of becoming carbon-neutral by 2040. She also helped bring about the nation’s first ban on new gas stations. Now, as her current district is not up for election in 2022, she hopes to remain involved in city government by continuing as mayor.

In his time on the city council, McDonnell has supported finding solutions for affordable housing and Petaluma’s homelessness crisis. He has served two years on Sonoma County’s homelessness board the “Continuum of Care,” and is a member of the County’s Measure O Mental Health, Addiction and Homelessness oversight board. He also co-founded the “Know Before You Grow” initiative, which looks to bring “responsible” housing development to the city.

McDonnell has also participated in the Petaluma SafeStreets coalition and chaired the recent Measure U campaign to help fund public safety and roadway improvements. Fischer represents Petaluma on the Sonoma County Transportation Authority board.

Both McDonnell and Fischer previously served on the Planning Commission. McDonnell has also been a member of the Pedestrian and Bicycle Committee, and Fischer has twice served as liaison to the Petaluma Climate Action Commission.

The mayor’s job pays $10 per meeting, along with additional allowances and stipends. A full description the mayor’s salary can be found at https://publicpay.ca.gov/Reports/PositionDetail.aspx?employeeid=30111328.

The upcoming Nov. 8 General Municipal Election will be the first district-based election for the city. Residents can apply to run for a seat between July 18 and Aug. 12 at Petaluma City Hall.

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.