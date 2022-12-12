The wet and windy storm that pounded the Sierra Nevada over the weekend brought a near record 24-hour snowfall total to Palisades Tahoe in Olympic Valley, the resort said Monday.

From Saturday morning to Sunday morning, the resort near Lake Tahoe received more than 35 inches of snow, the sixth largest 24-hour snowfall total in the resort’s recorded history, according to an email from Patrick Lacey, Palisades Tahoe public relations manager.

It has received a total of 7 1/2 feet of snow so far in this month alone.

During the weekend storm, temperatures dropped as low as 13 degrees and wind gusts reached speeds of 165 mph.

Operations were closed for the day early into Sunday afternoon due to high avalanche danger, with some back open Monday.

South Lake Tahoe’s Heavenly Mountain Resort also closed some operations over the weekend due to the storm. The area also saw major road closures, including parts of Highway 89 and Interstate 80, according to The Associated Press.

A reminder that wind hold is always for your safety: pic.twitter.com/mb4Bnr7c1o — SkiHeavenly (@skiheavenly) December 10, 2022

In a Sunday blog post Palisades Tahoe warned skiers that there may be delays in ski and lift operations due to maintenance and snow plowing following the storm.

You can reach intern Lonnie Hayes at lonnie.hayes@pressdemocrat.com.