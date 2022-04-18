Panel selected to help guide Petaluma Fairgrounds future

A 36-person advisory panel has been formed to help decide how the Petaluma fairgrounds property will be used in the future.

In an event streamed live last week on the Healthy Democracy YouTube channel, leaders with the consultant group used computer-generated software to randomly select three dozen residents from a variety of demographics from the nearly 350 people who responded to a total of 10,000 randomly-sent invitations. Those people will meet over a series of weekends to discuss and formulate recommendations on the future of the 55-acre fairgrounds after its current lease expires at the end of next year.

“The lottery process allows an opportunity to hear from members of our community who haven’t participated in our local decision making processes,” said City Manager Peggy Flynn in a Friday text message. “This will provide an opportunity for more diverse, representative community engagement and feedback, which is the missing piece in most deliberative processes.”

The April 13 panel selection comes after the City Council approved a contract in late February with Oregon-based Healthy Democracy, a nonpartisan, nonprofit consulting firm known for advocating lottery-based systems for major local government decisions.

The new process follows years of debate over whether the fairgrounds should stick with the status quo, including keeping the annual fair and the property’s year-round tenants, or possibly invite new uses such as public park areas or even housing.

For the past 50 years, the city has leased the site to the 4th District Agricultural Association for $1 per year. The association operates the Sonoma-Marin Fair and is responsible for maintaining the property, including subleasing portions of the property to a variety of entities.

Those who were selected to participate in the process will be paid $20 per hour for their time, and officials estimate they will spend about 90 hours over 12 days from May to July to ultimately form a recommendation to be discussed and decided upon by the City Council on July 11.

Those who were selected will receive a notification email or phone call in the coming week. If any chosen panelists decide to drop out of the process, there will be a re-selection event at 6 p.m. April 27.

The panel’s first full-day meeting is set to take place May 13. The panel will meet in person, with Healthy Democracy citing on its web site that in-person settings “create a better atmosphere for group-cohesion, empathy-building, and collaboration” and close barriers for those with technological disadvantages.

But city officials reassure that the decision-making process will not be limited to the 36-person panel. In June, a community workshop is expected to be held to allow for other residents to provide input to the panel for consideration. Another community survey will be posted online as well to gather input on the scope of goals for the future of the fairgrounds.

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.