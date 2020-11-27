Park visitors find gratitude outdoors on Thanksgiving in Sonoma County

The sun rose over Sonoma County Thanksgiving morning with hardly a cloud to obscure it — and with it, a flow of hikers, runners, bikers and horseback riders descended on local parks.

“There’s a lot of people here today,” said Joel Dyer, standing next to his wife, Shandria, in the parking lot at Foothill Regional Park in Windsor. The two of them had agreed to meet Joel’s sister and her family for a walk, but they had arrived early, so they waited with their dog, Milo, in the mild air.

For the Dyers and some of the others at Foothill, a morning jaunt on Thanksgiving wasn’t an unprecedented activity to undertake. Visitors to Sonoma County parks Thursday, though, described various reasons to get outdoors on the holiday, whether as a way of upholding tradition or seeking a diversion from the usual rhythm of meal preparation and decorating for company, both of which this year many people scaled back amid the pandemic.

Ronni Madrid, who visited Shiloh Ranch Regional Park in Windsor for a hike with her husband, Daniel, didn’t need to budget as many hours in the kitchen as in past years. For just the second time ever, she planned to serve a pre-cooked turkey from Oliver’s Market. The meal they planned was more casual this year, she said. Only Daniel’s sister would be joining them.

The number of people parked in the paid lot and along Faught Road took Ronni by surprise.

But, “we might as well take advantage of a gorgeous day,” she said.

Bethany Facendini, community engagement division manager with Sonoma County Regional Parks, said the department didn’t make special arrangements in anticipation of large visitor turnout during the Thanksgiving weekend because the turnout at regional parks has been so high throughout the pandemic.

“We do anticipate that we will be seeing a lot more outdoor activity that follows the current trend,” she said. “Our staff has made great strides to ensure that our staff is safe and the public is safe, to the greatest extent within our control.”

Almost all of the visitors observed at Foothill Regional Park were masked, and people kept their distance in the parking lot and on the trails. For Manny Camargo, the sight of the face coverings was at times the only unpleasant reminder during his walk with his wife, Vanessa, of the context surrounding their holiday this year.

“It’s kind of strange,” he said. At times, while they were caught up in savoring the colorful fall leaves and the views, he said, nostalgia took over. The couple embarks on a hike in a different area each year on Thanksgiving.

The views of the surrounding neighborhoods and vineyards, and the changing leaves indicating the progression of the seasons provided an environment ripe for trekkers to focus on their gratitude, even before they sat down at a celebratory table.

“I’m so thankful we don’t have to travel very far to get out in nature,” Ronni Madrid said. As the year winds down, she’s hopeful about the pandemic’s prognosis as she reads about vaccine testing developments.

Manny and Vanessa Camargo, who forfeited seeing extended family in accordance with public health officials’ guidance, talked about their gratitude to have spent so many past holidays with parents, aunts, uncles and cousins.

When it’s safe to do so again, Manny said, their perspective will be changed.

“I hope people appreciate it more down the road,” Manny said. “Knowing every time we get the chance to hang with your family, you should definitely take advantage of it.”

You can reach Staff Writer Kaylee Tornay at 707-521-5250 or kaylee.tornay@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ka_tornay.