Parklets coming to downtown Petaluma

Since public health orders gave the green light for businesses to move outdoors, several of Petaluma’s main downtown thoroughfares are bustling as of late, their sidewalks and parking spaces home to packed dining tables and salon chairs.

Now, the Petaluma Arts Center and Petaluma Downtown Association are moving forward to beautify some of these spaces with a recently-awarded grant, which will provide funds for local artists to construct more eye-catching seating areas.

These temporary seating areas, or parklets, are common in San Francisco and Oakland, and are becoming more popular as cities move to maximize street space while maintaining social distancing.

“A parklet space refers to a parking space that has been turned into an occupiable public space,” said Cinda Gilliland, a member of the Board of Directors with Petaluma Arts Center. “These are intended to help businesses in these difficult times, like restaurants that are unable to offer food inside and need outdoor space.”

The $30,000 grant from Creative Sonoma, a division of Sonoma County’s Economic Development Board, will go toward the design and construction of parklets outside Ray’s Deli & Tavern, Stockhome Restaurant, and The Shop hair salon. Gilliland said that while the businesses directly adjacent to these parklets hold responsibility for upkeep and sanitation, they are meant to be shared by patrons of neighboring establishments.

The grant’s awardee, the non-profit membership-based organization Petaluma Downtown Association, oversaw the parklet location process.

However, requests for additional public art funds failed to rally the Public Art Committee last week, who took issue with a selection process several criticized as “preferential” toward specific businesses and lamented the lack of public parklet proposals.

The requested $12,000 from the city’s public art fund, which collects earmarked fees from developers, was to go toward a parklet outside of the Mi Pueblo restaurant on Kentucky Street.

Sara Sass, Recreation, Music and Parks Committee Representative, criticized this ask for public art funds, and further questioned the business selection process. Sass, owner of Boulevard Barbers along Petaluma Boulevard North, said she was never contacted by the Petaluma Business Association to ask whether she might benefit from a parklet.

“I think that if the art committee is allocating funds to anything, it’s my personal input we not have that go toward business and their outdoor seating,” she said. “As much as downtown businesses need our help, I would rather have this in public open spaces downtown, so they can truly be a parklet.”

Despite these criticisms of the selection process and proposed location for a fourth parklet, committee members said they are interested in hearing a project proposal for a public downtown seating space that is also permanent.

Planning Manager Heather Hines said she is interested in using the three parklets as a launching pad for city staff to begin discussion of implementing a permanent parklet program, yet also cautioned that it may take time.

“I think we all think it could be a really exciting thing, but we have been in COVID mode, wildfire mode, power shutoff mode,” Hines said. “We haven’t had an opportunity to sit down and devote time to talk about a permanent program, I don’t think there’s any negativity about it, and I think we all hope it will develop to (a permanent program).”

According to the project proposal, the design process for the three structures has already commenced, and teams are waiting for grant funds to be secured before finalizing drawings and launching construction.

Gilliland said artists are planning to begin and complete installation sometime in October.

(Contact Kathryn Palmer at kathryn.palmer@arguscourier.com, on Twitter @KathrynPlmr.)