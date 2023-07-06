Parts of downtown will be pedestrian-only for Petaluma Art & Garden Festival

Petaluma’s always-popular Art & Garden Festival returns this Sunday, July 9, meaning parts of downtown Petaluma will be closed to vehicle traffic.

The festival, Petaluma’s 20th, will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Kentucky Street, 4th Street, B Street and the A Street parking lot, all of which will be turned into a pedestrian-only art and garden paradise.

The Petaluma Downtown Association, which organizes the yearly event, will be stationed in front of the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum at 20 4th St.

For details on the festival, see “Petaluma Art & Garden Festival turns 20.”