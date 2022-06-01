Party time as La Tercera School celebrates its 50th anniversary

In 2014, La Tercera became the first STEM school in Sonoma County, and it remains the anchor school for the Old Adobe School District.

In the late 1990s, at the same time charter schools were coming into vogue, the idea of STEM schools gained momentum. Fueled by the tech boom, and later by President Obama’s administration, which articulated a clear priority for STEM education, STEM schools identify Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics as the focus of their mission.

Built in 1971, when the influx of new residents to the east side of Petaluma necessitated additional school facilities, La Tercera Elementary School opened in 1972. It became the cornerstone of the Old Adobe Union School District when other schools in the district chose to become dependent charter schools, for example Loma Vista Dual Immersion and Miwok Valley Language Academy. Each school district can have many charter schools, but is required to have at least one public school that is open to all.

What do you do when you’ve been around for 50 years? Celebrate! And on May 22, La Tercera Elementary School, which turned 50 this year, held a playground-sized anniversary party.

Although the school would not have turned down gold – the traditional gift for the momentous 50th anniversary – for La Tercera, there was a more valuable gift: Community.

“We learned during the pandemic how important schools are to the community, and also the extended role of the community school,” said Dan Noble, principal at La Tercera. “We serve not just the students, but the families.”

So, after two-and-a half long years without Cinco de Mayo, Oktoberfest, Open House, and even at times, without physical classrooms, La Tercera leaders decided it was time to party.

“Besides acknowledging 50 years of learning, we really wanted to create an opportunity to get the community together again,” Noble said. “The emphasis for us was really that this is a community event.”

As a neighborhood school, and the only STEM school in the Old Adobe Union School District, La Tercera has been a community hub since its inception.

“We have third-generation La Tercera students, Noble said, noting that many school graduates still live in the area. “It’s another aspect of being a neighborhood school,” he added.

And so on a beautiful afternoon in 80-degree weather, the La Tercera neighborhood gathered once again, albeit outside and still at a distance, for the first community event since the COVID lockdown in March 2020.

OAUSD Board President Patsy Knight, welcomed the crowd of grandparents, parents, students, teachers, friends, and family who came to eat treats and enjoy games supervised by Casa Grande High School student volunteers. Freshmen Rudy Gonzales, Gael Cruz, and Angel Mejia volunteered as part of their requirement for a class called Human Interaction. The class includes a Do-Good Project and requires 10 hours of service. The opportunity to help at a party appealed to them.

“It was something for the community,” said Mejia. “And little children having fun – it sounded great!”

The three high school students were supervised by Casa Grande teacher Lydia Janeska, who teaches special education and whose children attend La Tercera. For her, volunteering for the 50th anniversary party was an easy choice: “I love the community,” she said.

Other Casa Grande volunteers, Mariah Affonso, Hope Palmer, and Jasmine Sigmann, had the pleasure of giving prizes to children who found the golden eggs scattered throughout the playground. There were also Casa Grande students making popcorn, supervising craft and science projects, and ensuring kids playing on the jumbo Lego-like blocks did not get hurt.

Later in the day, when the sun reached its hottest, everyone welcomed the Kona Ice truck with its 17+ flavors of shaved ice. Ashley and Dustin, owners of Kona Ice of Central Santa Rosa, donated a portion of the day’s sales to La Tercera Elementary as part of its community support.

Noble declared the event a success and hopes it will be the first of many post-pandemic community events hosted by La Tercera.

For more information about La Tercera Elementary School, visit www.oldadobe.org/Domain/10. More photos can be found online at Petaluma360.com.