Patriotism in 2021: What it means to people across Sonoma County

AUSTIN MURPHY AND KERRY BENEFIELD
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 2, 2021, 2:00PM
Updated 5 hours ago

America’s 245th birthday comes at a time of deep discord in the country, six months after an angry mob stormed the U.S. Capitol, some of its members intent on overturning a presidential election.

Many invoked patriotism as a motive.

After she turned away from the flag at the recent U.S. Olympic Trials, hammer thrower Gwen Berry was condemned by some as un-American. Others applauded what they viewed as a righteous — and profoundly American — protest.

Closer to home, some outraged citizens regard drought-induced fireworks prohibitions as an infringement of their right to celebrate the Fourth of July.

Seldom in the nation’s history have notions of what constitutes patriotism been so starkly opposed. That became even clearer this week, as The Press Democrat asked a cross section of people around Sonoma County to sound off on the subject of patriotism.

We spoke with veterans and public servants, a history teacher and a high school student deeply involved in the Black Lives Matter movement. We talked to a 66-year-old Mexican American woman who recently became a U.S. citizen and who declared, unprompted, that she would happily lay down her life for her country.

We were told by a 26-year-old who was brought to America as a baby but so far denied a path to legal residency here, “I almost feel like I’m not allowed to be patriotic.”

Most agreed that the republic has lately fallen short of its ideals – that it is, as Petaluma resident and Korean War veteran Paul Lewis put it, “broken.” What they don’t agree on is how it’s broken, or what needs fixing first.

And that, in its way, is very American.

‘How do we make it better?’

Elsie Allen graduate Yahaira Lopez just spent a week in Kauai, and that’s a good thing. Few are more deserving of some island time than the full-time dental hygienist who is also taking classes to become a registered nurse. Like others in the Deferred Action of Childhood Arrivals program that lets them stay in the country, even as it denies them citizenship, she lives in a vexing limbo.

Her discomfort is magnified during this holiday.

There are times, Lopez allowed, when the notion of patriotism, and how some Americans express it, makes her uncomfortable. Sometimes, when driving, she said, “I’ll see cars or trucks with American flags, and I almost feel an undercurrent of fear.”

Certain expressions of patriotism come across, to her, as a “blind idealism” that is loud, aggressive and accompanied, she believes, by “certain ideas about immigrants.”

“You should love your country,” she said. “But it’s just as important to acknowledge its shortcomings, and to ask, ‘How do we make it better?’ Because it clearly hasn’t worked” as well for some people as it has for others.

Despite the obstacles facing her, Lopez is thankful to be here.

“America is still the land of opportunity,” she said. “It’s why my family came here.”

Yes, she pays federal taxes. No, as a DACA recipient she can’t receive federal benefits, like Social Security or college financial aid. And she’s fine with that.

“I’m happy to contribute to society,” she said. “I love the thought that people who are less fortunate, or maybe have just fallen on hard times, will get that assistance” — even if some of those she’s helping object to her presence in the United States.

“If you put me Mexico, they’re going to know I’m not from Mexico,” she said. “But I’m here, and they know I’m not American.”

It’s hard to be a patriot in limbo.

Remembering classmates’ sacrifices

Paul A. Lewis is a Korean War veteran that served in the Army. Seeing the flag on base while serving in the war provided him comfort that he was home. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
Each Memorial Day, Paul Lewis visits the grave sites of Robert Baur, Joseph Mendonca and George Poe. Like them, he graduated from Petaluma High School, then fought in the Korean War.

Unlike them, Lewis made it home.

Communing with the fallen, Lewis reflects on the fact that Mendonca never got another chance “to drive his convertible up and down the main street,” or take over his family’s dairy ranch. He remembers Poe as a football star, “a good looking Irish kid with a Chevy coupe and a girlfriend built like a brick pagoda.” Poe enlisted in the Marines and was killed on Pork Chop Hill.

Conscripted into the Army, Cpl. Paul Lewis ended up on the other side of “Pork Chop,” he said. Now 88, he vividly recalls being sent out on perilous night patrols, “where you’re walking slow, waiting, listening, not talking much.

The hours pass, and you head back to your base, the sun’s coming up, now you can see the guard shack, and as you get closer, you see the flag flying over it.

“And you’re thinking: ‘I’m home. I’m gonna be able to climb into my own bunk, maybe get a hot meal.’ The flag meant that. It meant I’d made it through another walk in the park” — the soldiers’ tongue-in-cheek description of those recon missions — “and Charlie didn’t shoot a hole in my ass.”

That explains, in part, why he gets so angry when he hears of someone desecrating the flag. It’s why Old Glory flies in front of his ranch on Middle 2 Rock Road in Petaluma 24 hours a day, with spotlights illuminating it at night.

On a wall in one of the buildings on his property is a flag “framed in an old country window,” he said. One of the panes of glass is broken, but Lewis hasn’t replaced it. It captures how he feels about the country right now.

“We’re broken.”

How, exactly? Lewis’ main concerns are the size of government, and what he sees as a drift toward socialism, which, to him, is uncomfortably close to Communism. “The government’s getting too powerful,” he warned. “We are right on the edge of not being free.”

“My country is broken,” he repeats. “But my flag stands strong behind it.”

‘Ready to step up’

Jaelynn Pinero is the president of the newly formed Black Student Union at Windsor High School, where she will be a senior this fall. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
Jaelynn Pinero does not feel patriotic but she does feel hopeful. And she also feels frustrated by her country — deeply.

“Our country is built off the backs of Black people, African-American people, people of color and we don’t get the respect that we deserve,” said Pinero, 16, who will begin her senior year at Windsor High School in the fall. “On the Fourth of July, it’s mostly white people out there having a good old time, partying on…”

Unequal treatment of people, systemic racism, white supremacy, they are all part of the American experience, Pinero said. As a child she was awed by fireworks and the spectacle of the Fourth of July, but it’s not something Pinero will celebrate Sunday.

Pinero, who is Black and the founding president of Windsor High’s Black Student Union, said racism and untruths about the country’s origins are taught and reinforced in schools. Part of the American experience she’d like to see changed? Academic curriculum.

“First, I would probably start with the school system,” she said. “Racism is taught.”

“When I see flags on people’s trucks, on masks, it gives off this racist, ‘Make America Great Again’ thing,” she said. “And I know people are going to be like, ‘Oh my goodness, it’s not even what we are showing and representing,’ but it’s racism.”

But Pinero feels hopeful. Her generation is active and engaged, she said. She pointed to the election of Kamala Harris, a woman of color, as vice president as a bright spot for her.

“There are so many young people in our community and around the world who are ready to step up,” she said. “There are a lot of strong young people out there. It’s going to take a lot of work, a lot of work.”

'I give my life for this country!’

Ada Carrillo Avalos, 66, became a naturalized U.S. citizen in April. Her daughter, Iman Flores, was born in this country a year after Carrillo Avalos immigrated to this country 26 years ago. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
Ada Carillo Avalos is one of those people who floats easily on the surface of life, laughing, chatting, seldom complaining. She works as a caregiver for the elderly, a job she loves.

“It’s wonderful, working with seniors,” she said.

She is 66 and seems illuminated from within, so often is she smiling — such as when she is asked about a recent milestone in her life.

“I am a new citizen!” she proudly announced.

In May, after living in this country since 1975, she completed the 10-step process of becoming a naturalized U.S. citizen. Before sitting for the civics test, she spent 1½ years studying for it, taking classes provided by Catholic Charities of Santa Rosa. “It was hard for her,” said her daughter Iman, “because her English isn’t super strong.”

Asked if she could give her heart to a nation whose last president went out of his way to malign Mexican-Americans, Avalos seemed confused, at first, by the question. Then she practically shouted, “OF COURSE! I’m very happy. I give my life for this country!”

“Regardless if there’s some discrimination,” explained Iman, translating for her mother, “she doesn’t really care, because America has let her succeed, whether it’s her work, or her life. It’s made her feel like there’s a place for her here.”

“More than me,” said Iman, when asked about her mother’s patriotism. Avalos’ daughter recently graduated from Sonoma State and is working as a case manager at 4Cs of Sonoma County, a childcare provider. Meanwhile, she’s exploring options for graduate school. Born in this country, her love for it is not as unconditional as her mother’s.

“We’re getting better,” said Iman of America’s treatment of its minorities. “But there’s still a lot to do.

“A little progress is better than nothing.”

Prideful, but not flashy

While leading his platoon in a firefight in Vietnam’s A Shau Valley in the summer of 1968, 18-year-old Army 2nd Lieutenant James Casey was gravely wounded by an exploding mortar shell. Casey had a lot of time to think — 18 months — while doctors at the Walter Reed medical center in Bethesda, Maryland, “put me back together,” he recalled.

Casey made a full recovery and went to college, where he met his wife, June, with whom he had four children. After earning his law degree, he spent three decades as a prosecutor, retiring in 2011 from the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office. These days, the 73-year-old provides pro bono legal services for veterans at Sonoma County Vet Connect, an outreach program for former military service members.

An independent thinker with a wide contrarian streak and abiding wariness of “organized religion, politics and corporations,” Casey was quick to note that he is “neither a patriot nor a flag waver” and that he thinks “flag lapel pins are laughable.”

In his next breath, however, he launched a thoughtful valentine to the USA, a realist’s ode to American exceptionalism: “Having admitted this heresy, I do have a gentle, abiding love for the soil of my country. I respect what we have done in such a short time. I understand our stumbles, faults and faux pas — we want to be perfect.”

These dynamics, he believes, “stand us apart from all other countries,” they “provide our energy and drive us forward. The eclectic mix of blood and backgrounds is like no other place.”

He is aligned, on this subject, with Adlai Stevenson, who believed, “Patriotism is not short, frenzied outbursts of emotion, but the tranquil and steady dedication of a lifetime."

‘Keep America great’

Sonoma County Public Defender Kathleen Pozzi works in her courthouse office. (JOHN BURGESS / The Press Democrat, file)
Kathleen Pozzi is reminded, when prompted on the subject of patriotism, of Samuel Johnson’s old maxim that it is “the last refuge of a scoundrel.”

Now in her 10th year as Sonoma County’s Public Defender, she’s been working in that office since 1986, upholding the Sixth Amendment, which guarantees criminal defendants the right to a fair trial. In that time, the county’s first woman public defender has earned a reputation as a tough but fair champion of underdogs.

Pozzi , the daughter of a Santa Rosa bookie who grew up on a Bloomfield dairy ranch, points out Samuel Johnson wasn’t criticizing anyone for loving their country. He was deriding, rather, the “false patriotism” that would shout down opponents with slogans like “America, love it or leave it!” — the phony, self-serving sentiment that seeks to excuse undemocratic actions by wrapping them in the flag.

Trump, she scoffs, “is not patriotic. He is a scoundrel hiding behind the word ‘patriotic,’ but only when it serves him and not country.

“Make America Great Again,” she asks? “Who ever said it wasn’t great?”

“I say, ‘Keep America great.’”

'Celebrating what is exceptional’

Santa Rosa High School U.S. Government teacher Andy Brennan is an Army veteran who served in Desert Storm. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
Andy Brennan spends his working life in classrooms, discussing and debating, lecturing and listening — mostly about America, about government, about democracy — and all of the sometimes thorny discussion that can come with it.

Brennan, a longtime government teacher at Santa Rosa High School, said discussions that start with Sen. Joseph McCarthy’s anti-Communist crusade in the 1950s, lead into Vietnam War protests in the ‘60s, move into a growing distrust of all things federal government in the ‘70s, can all touch on the definition of patriotism and what it means to be patriotic.

“Patriotism is basically love of one’s country. It often gets confused with nationalism … ‘My country, right or wrong,’ all that type of stuff,” he said.

Brennan, a U.S. Army veteran who served in the first Iraq war and was a European border guard in Germany at the end of the Cold War, considers himself deeply patriotic.

“I’m very much steeped in love of my country,” he said.

“I proudly fly the flag. To me, it is a great symbol. But what I always tell the kids, ‘You know what? My comrades and I fought for your right to burn the flag and I would defend that right again today, but if you burn the flag you are not going to get my support.’”

Brennan calls America “this grand experiment,” one that has not yet lived up to all of its promise nor all of its potential. It’s not un-American to acknowledge our shortcomings or to be critical of where we don’t meet our collective ideals, he said.

“(In Democracy), we are not guaranteeing equality of results, we are guaranteeing that you will not be discriminated against and you will have the opportunity to be successful,” he said. “Obviously our history shows that we do not always rise to our beliefs. … What I would like to see is an ongoing change to make our reality and our beliefs line up.”

Still, he’ll celebrate America on Sunday, in many of the traditional ways.

“I love fireworks,” he said. “I very much enjoy the patriotic spectacle, listening to patriotic music, gathering together with friends and celebrating what is exceptional about this country.”

Keeping America running

Deva Maria Proto is the Sonoma County Clerk-Recorder-Assessor-Registrar of Voters. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
Few professions are as foundational to American democracy as those which oversee the sanctity of voting. So when asked what patriotism means to her, Sonoma County’s Registrar of Voters Deva Marie Proto answered logically: Her job.

“To me, it’s showing good government and wanting to be part of the solution and doing things as well as possible to support the country we live in,” she said.

Not only does Proto’s office oversee voting for the county’s 300,000 plus active registered voters, it administers duties of clerk, recorder and assessor. Translation: In addition to voting, her office records births and deaths, assessing value on property for tax purposes, and keeps record of who owns what property. Can’t get much more American than that.

“The assessor’s office really starts the process of funding government and schools,” she said.

“If you don’t have the property taxes done by our office, you don’t have a functioning government. And the county clerk and assessor, it’s the preservation of records, birth certificates, marriage certificates, deeds. Our whole economy is built on land value and the ability to prove that you own what you own. And then of course elections give people a voice in their government. I think the whole thing is very patriotic.”

That said, citizens don’t think much about her office until election time, or say, when debate over voting rights hits a fever pitch in places like Georgia and Texas. But those debates, while they sometimes careen off into public abuse of workers simply doing their job, reinforce the importance of voting and free and fair elections, she said.

If it didn’t matter, folks wouldn’t get so up in arms.

“It’s a lot of pressure and I think it’s gotten worse over the last couple of years,” she said.

So how will she celebrate the Fourth? By embracing something else keenly American: Open space.

“I am hoping to go on a hike at one of our regional parks and kind of enjoy being out of the office,” she said.

'It can always be better’

Chris Coursey, the former Santa Rosa mayor, is a member of the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
Chris Coursey would wake up on Saturday mornings when he was a boy, clean his room, then stand at attention while his father, a career military officer, performed a “close inspection” of his work.

“We knew how to salute, and say, ‘Yes sir,’ and. ‘No sir,’” recalled Coursey, now a Sonoma County Supervisor. That role-playing was “only half serious,” he recalled, “but half was enough.”

Sons often rebel against their fathers, and once Coursey was in high school, with America ramping up its involvement in the Vietnam War, “I didn’t want anything to do with the military,” he recalled.

He picked battles instead as a journalist — Coursey spent 27 years at The Press Democrat — then as an elected official. Before winning his seat on the Board of Supervisors, he spent four years on the Santa Rosa City Council, two of those years as mayor.

Asked if he considers himself a patriot, Coursey affirms that he does.

“I don’t wear it on my sleeve,” he said. But his work, he believes, “demonstrates that I care about my country.”

Those confident in the knowledge that they’ve done their civic duty, Coursey reminds us, feel less need to engage in performative patriotism, like President Trump hugging and kissing the American flag at last year’s Conservative Political Action Conference.

Coursey agreed with the notion that athletes protesting during the national anthem, calling attention to issues of police brutality and systemic racism in America, are, in their way, patriotic.

“Part of our duty as Americans,” he said, “is to always be seeking a more perfect union. We live in a great country. It can always be better.”

‘There are wonderful people here’

Manuel Rivera has been an immigration counselor at Catholic Charities for 30 years. Rivera first came to this country by crossing the Rio Grande when he was 15-years-old. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
Manuel Rivera was 15 when he crossed the Rio Grande. It had been raining, he remembers, and the river was swollen. “The currents were very dangerous,” he said. “But we made it, thank God.”

For the last 30 years, he’s helped people get into the United States with far less drama. As an immigration counselor at Catholic Charities, authorized by the Department of Justice to help people navigate the immigration process, he has helped thousands become citizens of this country, reuniting countless families.

The job got much tougher – and more important – during the Trump administration, which sought to drastically curtail both legal and illegal immigration, often using language that was dogmatic.

“They made it almost impossible for people to become legal residents,” Rivera lamented.

He loves his adopted homeland, warts and all.

“There are wonderful people here,” he said. “And there are some who don’t like us very much.” It is an article of faith for him that the former far outnumber the latter.

After that dangerous river crossing, he worked in Texas for not quite a year, then returned to the Mexican city of Cotija de la Paz, where he met the girl who would become his wife. Orphaned eight months after he was born, Rivera was drawn to Elisa’s vast extended family. They’ve been married 46 years, and live in Petaluma.

It’s not that hard to become a U.S. citizen, he says, if your record is clean and you have enough English to pass the civics and history test.

But Rivera urges his clients to go beyond that, to hurl themselves into the process, to participate and contribute all their talents and energy to America, “to feel deep down this is their country,” to be a citizen not just on paper, he concluded, “but in their heart.”

You can reach Staff Writers Austin Murphy at austin.murphy@pressdemocrat.com or on Twitter @ausmurph88 and Kerry Benefield at kerry.benefield@pressdemocrat.com or on Twitter @benefield.

