Pea-sized hail pelts Sonoma County
A storm brought a little rain and pea-sized hail to parts of Sonoma County on Monday.
Santa Rosa, Petaluma and Rohnert Park received a tenth of an inch of rain, according to the National Weather Service.
The hail storm, which prompted a special weather statement from the weather service at 12:06 p.m., only lasted about 10 minutes.
Residents of Glen Ellen, Penngrove, Rohnert Park, Santa Rosa and Sebastopol were warned by weather service officials to “seek shelter in a sturdy structure.”
The special alert ended at 12:30 p.m.
