Pea-sized hail pelts Sonoma County

KYLIE LAWRENCE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 10, 2022, 2:02PM
A storm brought a little rain and pea-sized hail to parts of Sonoma County on Monday.

Santa Rosa, Petaluma and Rohnert Park received a tenth of an inch of rain, according to the National Weather Service.

The hail storm, which prompted a special weather statement from the weather service at 12:06 p.m., only lasted about 10 minutes.

Residents of Glen Ellen, Penngrove, Rohnert Park, Santa Rosa and Sebastopol were warned by weather service officials to “seek shelter in a sturdy structure.”

The special alert ended at 12:30 p.m.

Check out the gallery above to see photos of the storm taken by Sonoma County residents.

