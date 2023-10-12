Peace vigil planned for Friday evening at Walnut Park

In response to the recent violence in Israel and Gaza, Petaluma’s B’nai Israel Jewish Center has organized a Vigil for Peace, set to take place Friday, Oct. 13 from 5:30 to 6 p.m. at Walnut Park.

In a media release distributed earlier this week, the vigil is described as, “A gathering to pray for peace, and mourn the death of so many Israeli and Palestinian children and civilians, and an opportunity for everyone, including local faith and civic leaders, to stand with their Jewish neighbors and share a positive message of peace.”

Rabbi Shalom Bochner will be leading the vigil, and is expected to be joined by other leaders from an array of faith-based organizations in town, along with several city leaders. The Petaluma Police Department will be providing security. The community of Petaluma is invited to attend.

Similar vigils are taking place around the county, the country and the world.