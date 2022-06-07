Pedestrian hit, killed by pickup in Penngrove identified

The man who died Sunday after he was hit by a pickup in Penngrove has been identified as a 35-year-old Santa Rosa resident, according to a spokesperson for the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Robert Ficarra Jr. was identified after an investigation by the Sheriff’s Office Coroner Unit.

He was pronounced dead at Petaluma Valley Hospital following the 12:30 p.m. crash, according to a report from the California Highway Patrol.

Ficarra had been walking in the bicycle lane along Old Redwood Highway when he walked out in front of a Ford F-150 “for unknown reasons” and was struck near Hatchery Road, the CHP report said.

The driver and the passenger in the pickup were uninjured, according to the CHP.

CHP officials urged anyone with information about the crash to call the agency’s Santa Rosa office at 707-588-1400.

