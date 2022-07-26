Pedestrian hit on Highway 101 off-ramp in Petaluma

A 52-year-old pedestrian suffered major injuries Tuesday after being hit by a big rig as it exited Highway 101 in Petaluma.

At about 12:20 p.m., the driver was heading south and entered the left exit lane at Washington Street. He turned left onto Washington and his trailer hit the man who’d been sitting on the side of the off-ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Pedestrians are not allowed on off-ramps, officials said.

The man was rushed to Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital for injuries that were not life threatening.

The driver stopped at the scene, according to the CHP.

Petaluma police issued an advisory that travelers should avoid the area.

Just before 1 p.m., the CHP reported all parties were on the side of the road and the off-ramp was back open to traffic.

