Subscribe

Pedestrian hit on Highway 101 off-ramp in Petaluma

COLIN ATAGI
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 26, 2022, 1:55PM
Updated 6 minutes ago

A 52-year-old pedestrian suffered major injuries Tuesday after being hit by a big rig as it exited Highway 101 in Petaluma.

At about 12:20 p.m., the driver was heading south and entered the left exit lane at Washington Street. He turned left onto Washington and his trailer hit the man who’d been sitting on the side of the off-ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Pedestrians are not allowed on off-ramps, officials said.

The man was rushed to Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital for injuries that were not life threatening.

The driver stopped at the scene, according to the CHP.

Petaluma police issued an advisory that travelers should avoid the area.

Just before 1 p.m., the CHP reported all parties were on the side of the road and the off-ramp was back open to traffic.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette