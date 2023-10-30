Pedestrian killed in Penngrove hit-and-run collision

The California Highway Patrol is seeking help from the public to find the driver of the vehicle involved in the fatal crash.|
MADISON SMALSTIG
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 29, 2023, 5:59PM
Authorities are searching for the driver of a vehicle that struck and killed a pedestrian early Sunday near Penngrove and then took off.

Just after midnight, the California Highway Patrol received a report that a vehicle struck a pedestrian in the northbound lane of Petaluma Hill Road, south of East Railroad Avenue, CHP Officer David deRutte said in a news release.

CHP and fire personnel responded and found the man. He was pronounced dead at the crash site.

Investigators are seeking help from witnesses or anyone with knowledge about this crash to call the CHP’s Golden Gate Communications Center at 707-641-8300. Starting Monday, the public can contact the Santa Rosa office at 707-588-1400.

