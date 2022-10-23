A man died this weekend after he was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street Saturday afternoon in Petaluma, authorities said.

A vehicle leaving 333 North McDowell was turning right onto N. McDowell Blvd. at 12:42 p.m. and collided with a pedestrian crossing the street, a Petaluma Police Department press release said.

The collision caused the man to fall backwards, striking his head on the roadway.

Officers aided the man until paramedics arrived and took him to Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital where he later died, police said. The man’s name is being withheld until his family is notified.

It was a “slow speed collision,” according to officers and eyewitnesses.

If anyone witnessed the collision, they’re asked to contact investigating Traffic Officer Ben Schott at 707-778-4598.

