PEF-administered scholarships awarded to 277 graduating seniors

May 18, 2021, 12:39PM
They weren’t able to hear the applause or accept the congratulations that are certainly due them, but 277 graduating seniors from Petaluma-area high schools gratefully accepted financial help for their future through the Petaluma Educational Foundation Scholarship Program.

PEF manages 77 scholarship funds for donors who provide the foundation with clear criteria for selecting recipients.

This school year, $237, 559 and 372 awards were presented to the 277 soon-to-be graduates. The awards brings to $4,052,069 awarded through PEF stewardship since 1990.

The PEF scholarship program is open to all members of the Class of 2021 attending of the seven Petatluma-area high schools – Petaluma High, Casa Grande, St. Vincent, San Antonio, Sonoma Mountain, Carpe Diem and Valley Oaks – pursuing further education at 2-year colleges, 4-year college or vocation training programs.

“Even though we were unable to host our traditional in-person scholarship awards reception, we invite the community to show their communal school spirit by honoring our donors and celebrating the individual scholarship award winners” said PEF Executive Director Maureen Highland.

THE AWARD RECIPIENTS

Alan J. Pounds Memorial Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 3.0 and will pursue a higher education degree in an industrial arts. Kasey Deleon CGHS $600, Joshua Gongora Pacheco CGHS $600

Alphabet Soup Thrift Store Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 3.0 and will pursue a higher education degree in fashion or merchandising, or has volunteered at the store. Alex Consani PHS $500, Abigail Frost PHS $500

Baldwin, McGaughey & Co. CPA Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 3.0 and will pursue a higher education degree in accounting or business. Cameron Harding CGHS $500, Cali Sullivan PHS $500

Bruce Sharrow Music Memorial Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 2.0 and will pursue a higher education in music. Joahan Tello PHS $250

Bug Under Glass Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 2.8 and will pursue a higher education degree in Biology, Zoology or Natural Science, Daphne Orozco PHS $500

Butch Milliron Athletic Memorial Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 2.0 and must have played multiple sports in high school. Jack Santos PHS $500, Ashlyn Steeves CGHS $500

Capt. John Siembieda Memorial Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 3.0 and has an immediate family member in active duty. Michael Duffy PHS $500

Carmen Scott-Fry Memorial Scholarship: Minimum GPA 3.5, PHS Student and will be attending a 4-year college. Ezra Apple PHS $1,000, Enzo Belforte PHS $750, Rachael Bles PHS $750, Lucy Decker PHS $1,000, Michael Duffy PHS $750, Brenna Erickson PHS $1,000, Tess Fleser PHS $1,000, Jayln Freedman PHS $750, Jannely Garcia PHS $1,000, Justine Gardner PHS $750, Logan Goldstein PHS $750, Elizabeth Hall PHS $750, Ella Leno PHS $750, Paul Leoni PHS $1,000, Amaya Lounibos PHS $750, Elizabeth Manka PHS $750, Stella Ramirez PHS $1,000, Calvin Smith PHS $1,000, Henry Winter PHS $750, Shayla Woelfel PHS $1,000

Carol Brandner Occupations with Children Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 2.5 and will pursue a higher education degree related to children. Jennifer Jimenez CGHS $550

Clarence & Rosilda Rogers Memorial Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 3.0 and will pursue a higher education degree in agriculture and or dairy. Samantha Gambonini PHS $500 , Logan Pomi PHS $500

Community Achievement Awards: Students achieving Top Ten GPA at PHS & CGHS and Top Five GPA at SVHS. Ezra Apple PHS $500, Matthew Candau PHS $500, Tyra Cleary SVHS $500, Jane Crosby SVHS $500, Jacob Dietlin CGHS $500, Tess Fleser PHS $500, Ben Forsyth SVHS $500, Joseph Gamlen CGHS $500, Aeryn Garvisch PHS $500, Owen Hite CGHS$500, William Hite CGHS $500, Jacob Isola CGHS $500, Christian Karren PHS $500, Suparna Kompalli CGHS $500, Abby Kreutz PHS $500, Paul Leoni PHS $500, Cody Liu CGHS $500, Elizabeth Manka PHS $500, Emily Melton CGHS $500, Ariana O'Shea CGHS $500, Odalis Pacheco Garcia CGHS $500, Stella Ramirez PHS $500, Jade Schottstaedt SVHS $500, Ashlyn Steeves CGHS $500, Cali Sullivan PHS $500, Amanda Thurman SVHS $500, Elizabeth Wang CGHS $500

Cristian Arango Memorial Scholarship: Minimum GPA 3.5 for a PHS student who will pursue a higher education degree in computer science, engineering, web design or business. Elizabeth Manka PHS $500

Dan Caletti Memorial Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 2.5 and will pursue a higher education degree in Ag. Logan Pomi PHS $1,000

Danielle G. Mendez Memorial Scholarship: Minimum 3.0 GPA for a CGHS student pursuing a degree in engineering or veterinary science. Luke Baird CGHS $500

Darren Hansen Memorial Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 3.5 and PHS student who will pursue a degree in engineering. Zachary Engler PHS $1,000

Dr. Raymond A. Ramos & Associates Pediatric Dentistry Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 3.0 and will pursue a higher education degree or certificate in health science. Jane Crosby SVHS $500

Ed Grossi Memorial Automotive Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 2.0 and will pursue a higher education degree in the automotive industry. Antonio Hernandez CGHS $1,000

Edwin Kelsey Memorial Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 3.0 and will attend a 2 or 4-year college. Mason Back CGHS $900, Katherine Dedrickson CGHS $900, Ryan Edmondson CGHS $900, Rachel Gauer CGHS $900, Ella Keefer CGHS $900, Ryan McGuinn CGHS $900

Ellin Trueblood Memorial Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 3.2 and demonstrated academic achievement. Elizabeth Hall PHS $600

Fabulous Women - Martha Domont Scholarship: Available to a student who has risen above challenges and has given back to the community. Owen Hite CGHS $500, Brooke Sarris PHS $500

Frances Casella Wildlife Management Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 2.0 and will pursue a degree in fish & game management, conservation of wildlife and in the avocation of hunting and fishing. Isabella Arata CGHS $500, Elliot Breeden PHS $500. Daphne Orozco PHS $500

Frank Lynch Memorial Scholarship: Minimum GPA 3.0 for a PHS student who is pursuing a teaching degree at the school of their choice. Pippin Jardine PHS $1,000, Emma Pontius PHS $1,000

Friedman's Home Improvement Scholarship: Minimum GPA 2.5 and will pursue a degree in construction or agriculture at the school of their choice. Madalyn Elliott PHS $500, Joshua Gongora Pacheco CGHS $500, Tyler Nguyen CGHS $500, Carlos Sandoval CGHS $500, Cody Schleth PHS $500, Jason Smith PHS $500

Gary Ravani Memorial (PFT) Scholarship: Parent is a teacher in the Petaluma City School District. Miguel Alvarez Martinez $500, Mallory Anderson $500, Abraham Burroughs THS $500, Victoria Canela PHS $500, Kieran Cross CGHS $500, Michael Duffy PHS $500, Jordan Rigney SAS $500, Chase Songer PHS $500, Gabriel Tucker MHS $500

Gene Benedetti Memorial Scholarship: Minimum GPA 2.5 and will pursue a higher education degree in agriculture or athletics. Samantha Gambonini PHS $1,100, Logan Pomi PHS $1,100, Amy Schafer PHS $1,100

Grant Elementary School Alumni Scholarship: Minimum GPA 3.0 and have graduated the 6th grade from Grant. Brooklyn Shattuck PHS $250, Caroline Stewart PHS $250

Guglielmetti-Hansen Ag Scholarship: An undergraduate fund to attend SVHS and has agricultural ties in our community. Brett Ghisletta SVHS $2,500, Kyle Ghisletta SVHS $2,500

Harry Kimball Memorial Scholarship: Minimum GPA 3.5 and will pursue an educational degree in business or economics. William Walsh CGHS $1,000

Henris Family Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 2.0 and will pursue a higher education degree in industrial arts or vocational trade program. Luis Alcala CGHS $500, Jasmine Amador Arango CGHS $500, Beverly Arango Hernandez CGHS $500, Ryan Baptista PHS $500, Brook Butler PHS $500, Isaac Gongora CGHS $500, Agatha Haslam PHS $500, Antonio Hernandez CGHS $500, Richard Hipolito CGHS $500, Lolohea Kaufusi CGHS $500, Emily Kofoid CGHS $500, Jordan Lundberg CGHS $500, Jocelyn Magana CGHS $500, Matteo Margelli CGHS $500, Eduardo Martinez Cruz PHS $500, Ryan Nalducci SVHS $500, Dolores Rodriguez Arroyo CGHS $500, Cody Schleth PHS $500, Sarah Scott CGHS $500, Kaia Stites CGHS $500, Savana Sutton CGHS $500, Sebastian Vaca PHS $500

Hillcrest Dental Group Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 3.0 and will pursue a higher education degree or certificate in health science. Sarah Sarlatte SVHS $1,000

IIDA Advancing Interior Design Education Scholarship: Minimum 3.0 GPA and will pursue a degree in interior design. Rachael Bles PHS $1,000, Kevin Lopez CGHS $2,000, Ashlyn Steeves CGHS $1,000

Jack Overton Memorial Scholarship: Minimum 2.5 GPA and will pursue a higher education degree at the school of their choice. Josue Alcantar PHS $250, Bella Blue CGHS $500, Jacob Ferguson PHS $1,000, Isabella Lakatos CGHS $250, Trinity Merwin CGHS $500, Bethlehem Messele CGHS $500, Tyler Nguyen CGHS $500, Cali Sullivan PHS $250

Jim Pacciorini Memorial Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 3.0, PHS student who has success in both athletics and academics during high school. Riley Hammack PHS $900, Abby Kreutz PHS $900

John & Andrea Barella Vocational Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 2.0 and will pursue a higher education degree in an industrial arts or vocational trade program. Joshua Gongora Pacheco CGHS $550, Madalyn Elliott PHS $550

John and Elrose Lounibos Memorial Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 3.0, SVHS Student who has demonstrated extraordinary community service during high school. Jane Crosby SVHS $600

John Orfali Memorial Scholarship: Minimum GPA of 3.0 who has demonstrated a skill and participated in performing arts, music, drama in the community or in school. Amaya Lounibos PHS $500, Brooke Sarris PHS $500

John Ramatici Memorial Scholarship sponsored by the Rotary Club of Petaluma: Minimum GPA 2.5 and must have been Interact, participated in school and community service. Annica Ford PHS $500, Alexa Pologeorgis PHS $500, Cali Sullivan PHS $500

Kim and Bill Jensen/Valley Vista Scholarship: Minimum GPA 2.0 and have overcome an educational challenge such as RSP, and be a Valley Vista graduate. Alondra Ojeda PHS $500, Fabian Romo Macias PHS $500

Kiwanis Club of Petaluma Community Service Scholarship: Will attend a 4-year college and is able to demonstrate a commitment to community service during high school. Bella Blue CGHS $1,000

Knights Of Columbus Council #9090 Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 2.5 for underclassman and has participated in community service, financial need considered. Isabella Badaglia SVHS $500, Madison Badaglia SVHS $500

Lanker-McHugh Scholarship: Minimum GPA 2.5 for a PHS student who is or has been active in FFA, will pursue a degree in ag or business. Savannah de Gelabert PHS $250

Larry Johnson Memorial Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 3.0 and participated in sports in high school and will attend a trade/vocational school, career business school or community college. Isabelle Geoghegan CGHS $400

Lift Off Scholarship: Minimum GPA 2.0, PHS student who has a learning disability and has had an IEP during high school. Bridget Sisemore PHS $500

Lynda R. Smith Memorial Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 2.5 for a PHS student who has been involved in performing arts during their high school years. Bailey Glashan PHS $500, Taylor Winterhalder PHS $500

MacIlvain Academic Honor Roll Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 3.5 for a PHS student and has taken 4 college prep courses in all 7 semesters and will attend a 4-year college. Sienna Barry PHS $750, Eleanor Burnett PHS $500, Matthew Candau PHS $1,000, Charlotte Crysdale PHS $1,000, Andrew Davainis PHS $1,000, Bailey Dyson PHS $1,000, Zachary Engler PHS $500, Annica Ford PHS $750, Daniel Forsman PHS $1,000, Melissa Gabbert PHS $1,000, Aeryn Garvisch PHS $1,000, Carson Guite PHS $1,000, Riley Hammack PHS $750, Jack Herbst PHS $1,000, Anna Hospodar PHS $500, Samuel Houser PHS $1,000, Kristin Ibrahim PHS $1,000, Pippin Jardine PHS $500, Abby Kreutz PHS $750, Myranda Lynch PHS $1,000, Ben McDill PHS $1,000, Brendan McMahon PHS $1,000, Grace Miguel PHS $750, Caroline Mughannam PHS $1,000, Romeo Nickel PHS $750, Emma Pontius PHS $750, Millay Reid-McLaughlin PHS $750, Luke Ronshausen PHS $750, Brooke Sarris PHS $500, Vivian Schafbuch PHS $1,000, Amy Schafer PHS $750, Aidan Sterling PHS $1,000, Nathan Zimmerman PHS $750

MacIlvain Family Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 3.0 for a PHS student. Josue Alcantar PHS $750, Mazie Allen PHS $750, David Barrera Flores PHS $750, Elliot Breeden PHS $750, Luis Calito Garcia PHS $750, Victoria Canela PHS $750, Alex Consani PHS $1,000, Savannah de Gelabert PHS $500, Abigail Frost PHS $750, Andrew Garberolio PHS $750, Julian Garrahan PHS $750, Maleah Gibson PHS $500, Morgan Guzman PHS $750, Allison Haney PHS $750, Marilyn Herrera PHS $750, Sophia Kandler PHS $1,000, Rose Keaton PHS $750, Justin Kellerman PHS $750, Will Krupp PHS $1,000, Eduardo Martinez Cruz PHS $750, Daniela Martinez Mondragon PHS $750, Ryann McDaniel PHS $750, Alicia Morales Franco PHS $750, Melody Noble PHS $750, Alondra Ojeda PHS $750, Petter Parelius PHS $750, Casey Pectol PHS $500, Alexa Pologeorgis PHS $500, Will Prokop PHS $1,000, Carmen Rico PHS $1,000, Jordyn Rinsky PHS $750, Fabian Romo Macias PHS $1,000, Keeva Ryan PHS $500, Brooklyn Shattuck PHS $750, Bridget Sisemore PHS $750, Jason Smith PHS $750, Caroline Stewart PHS $750, Joahan Tello PHS $750, Nicholas Trave PHS $1,000, Isabell Van Bebber PHS $750, Fernanda Vasquez PHS $750

Max Cerini Memorial Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 2.5 and will pursue a higher education degree in the construction or building industry. William Buickerood CGHS $950, Jared Maestri CGHS $950

Maxwell and Doris Decker RN Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 3.5 and will pursue a higher education degree in nursing. Kathleen Gmeiner CGHS $575, Sophia Hutchins CGHS $575

McKegney Family Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 3.0 and has contributed to PHS, has been attentive to their studies, participated in athletics and will pursue a higher education degree at the school of their choice. Eleanor Burnett PHS $1,000, Madeleine Peachey PHS $1,000, Olivia Peachey PHS $1,000, Sophia Ryan PHS $1,000, Isabell Van Bebber PHS $1,000

Niels and Amalia Scott Scholarship: Minimum GPA 3.5, to CGHS Student who will attend 4-year college. Anna Alfaro CGHS $500, Shiloh Bolden CGHS $500, Daniela Caballero CGHS $500, Grace Desenberg CGHS $500, Jacob Dietlin CGHS $500, Julia Dietlin CGHS $500, Sean Dodson CGHS $500, Anaka Estrella CGHS $500, Joseph Gamlen CGHS $500, Amaia Garay CGHS $500, Jakob Gennelly CGHS $500, Kathleen Gmeiner CGHS $500, Emily Hart CGHS $500, William Hite CGHS $500, Jacob Isola CGHS $500, Kiran Jhally CGHS $500, Jennifer Jimenez CGHS $500, Suparna Kompalli CGHS $500, Rebecca Lewis CGHS $500, Ixinatsi Leyva Roman CGHS $500, Daniel Lubliner CGHS $500, Sabrina Magoski CGHS $500, Emily Melton CGHS $500, Helena Mifsud CGHS $500, Arianna Moreno CGHS $500, Iliana Nordenso CGHS $500, Ariana O'Shea CGHS $500, Camilla Pereira CGHS $500, Sophia Singer CGHS $500, Maya Tiu CGHS $500, Kayla Vasquez CGHS $500, Elizabeth Wang CGHS $500, Alicia Wiggins CGHS $500, Simone Wright CGHS $500, Frida Zamudio CGHS $500

Pat Doherty Memorial Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 3.0 and have played sports for at least three years on a high school team. Jackson Garner CGHS $1,000, Ava Luiz CGHS $1,000

Pat Steid Memorial Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 2.0 and will pursue an educational degree in electrical, mechanics, agriculture etc. Madalyn Elliott PHS $700, Andrew Ho CGHS $700

Paul DiGirolamo Memorial Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 2.5 and will pursue a higher education degree in a field that lends itself to public service. Abigail Vestnys CGHS $500

PEF Hope Scholarship/Community Foundation Sonoma County Dorothy K. Henris Endowment Fund: Minimum GPA: 3.0 and has been attentive to their studies at CGHS, and will pursue a higher education degree at the school of their choice. Jacob Reyna Aguilar CGHS $500, Dayanna Ajquiy De Leon CGHS $500, Deymi Ajquiy De Leon CGHS $500, Lizet Avitia CGHS $500, Aaron Beaube CGHS $500, Bener Besir CGHS $500, Elias Drohan CGHS $500, Owen Edwards CGHS $500, Sophia Gardea CGHS $500, Isabelle Geoghegan CGHS $500, Lindsay Infante CGHS $500, Kaitlyn Klein CGHS $500, Joseph McGill CGHS $500, Arlet Mendoza Bazan CGHS $500, Kate Nunez CGHS $500, Leilani Pickett CGHS $500, Nat Rattenbury CGHS $500, Jenna Rezentes CGHS $500, Jasmye Scott CGHS $500, Isaac Sheeks CGHS $500, Wally Stearns CGHS $500, Matthew Woody CGHS $500

Peg King & Jeremy King Real Estate Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 3.0 and will attend a 4-year school, who has demonstrated good citizenship. Luke Baird CGHS $500, Samantha Gambonini PHS $500, Sarah Sarlatte SVHS $500

Petaluma Active 20-30 Club #30 Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 2.0 PHS and CGHS students, who demonstrates leadership skills, a strong commitment to volunteerism and has financial need. Bella Blue CGHS $500, Anna Hospodar PHS $500, Isabella Lakatos CGHS $500, Olivia Peachey PHS $500

Petaluma Chapter of the North Bay Association of Realtors (NORBAR) Scholarship: Minimum 2.0 GPA, who plans to pursue a career in business or a service oriented industry. Enzo Belforte PHS $500, Nathan Berniklau SVHS $500, Grace Desenberg CGHS $500, Julia Dietlin CGHS $500, Jacob Ferguson PHS $500, Paris Levy PHS $500, Sophia Ryan PHS $500, Charlie Sabella CGHS $500

Petaluma Copperfield’s Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 3.0 and will pursue a higher education degree in English Literature, English or Creative Writing. Emma Hughes CGHS $400 Marina Scanagatta SVHS $400

Petaluma Firefighters Local #1415 Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 3.0, to a student who will pursue a higher education degree in firefighting, EMT, paramedics or in the medical field. Jose Esquivel CGHS $1,000. Maya Lopez CGHS $1,000

Petaluma Girls Softball Association - Sean O'Keefe Memorial Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 2.5 for a student who has played for Petaluma Girls Softball Association or on the Steal Breeze team. Rachael Bles PHS $500, Emily Hart CGHS $500, Myranda Lynch PHS $500, Zoey Morley CGHS $500, Camilla Pereira CGHS $500, Logan Pomi PHS $500, Sarah Sarlatte SVHS $500, Lindsey Warner CGHS $500

Petaluma High School FFA Ag Boosters Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 2.0, to a PHS FFA student who will pursue a higher education degree career in agriculture or an agricultural related field. Madalyn Elliott PHS $750, Samantha Gambonini PHS $1,000

Petaluma High School FFA Bill King Ag Memorial Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 2.0, to a PHS FFA student who will pursue a higher education degree career in Agriculture or an Agricultural related field. Logan Pomi PHS $1,000

Petaluma Orthodontics Science Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 3.0 to a CGHS, PHS & SVHS student who will pursue a higher degree in health sciences. Abigail Carvajal SVHS $500, Jaime Guevara CGHS $500, Luke Ronshausen PHS $500

Petaluma Wildlife Museum Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 2.5, PHS Student who has served as a museum docent and will pursue a higher education degree in wildlife or education. Abigail Frost PHS $200, Riley Hammack PHS $200, Caroline Stewart PHS $200

Roger Humphres Military Family Scholarship: Minimum 3.0 GPA, to a student who has an immediate family member in active duty. Michael Duffy PHS $300, Cali Sullivan PHS $300

Sarah Wadsworth Memorial Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 3.0 for a PHS student at least two years in World Languages or two years playing tennis. Madeleine Peachey PHS $500, Olivia Peachey PHS $500

Seymour M. Brody Memorial Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 2.8 to a SVHS student who has been active in high school sports or will pursue a degree in agriculture at the school of their choice. Jane Crosby SVHS $500

Silverberg Family Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 3.0 to a student who will attend SRJC engineering, business, public policy, communications, political science or religious studies. Sarisha Balakumaran CGHS $1,000

Simply Solar Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 2.8 and who will pursue a degree in science, technology, math or engineering at the school of their choice. Luke Baird CGHS $1,000, Sarisha Balakumaran CGHS $1,000, Edgar Cruz Mendoza CGHS $1,000

Stephen P. Collins ELL Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 2.5 and has been enrolled in an ESL program. Christopher Arango CGHS $750, Luis Calito Garcia PHS $750, Marilyn Herrera PHS $750

Terry C. Smith Memorial Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 2.0 to a student who will further their education degree in photography or writing. Trinity Merwin CGHS $500

Torkelson & Associates CPA's LLP Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 3.0 and will pursue a higher education degree in accounting or business. Jacob Ferguson PHS $1,000

Trevor Smith Memorial Scholarship: Minimum GPA 2.5, for a PHS or CGHS student who has had school involvement in sports, clubs, leadership and community service. Luke Baird CGHS $1,000, Maleah Gibson PHS $1,000, Bethlehem Messele CGHS $1,000, Charlie Sabella CGHS $1,500

Trey Atkin Memorial Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 2.5, PHS student and must have played high school varsity basketball. Luke Ronshausen PHS $500

U'Ren Family Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 2.0 for a PHS student, who has had a life-changing experience during their high school years. Owen Hite CGHS $1,000

Valley Vista PTA Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 3.0 to a student who attended Valley Vista Elementary and is active in the community service. Victoria Canela PHS $250, Daphne Orozco PHS $250

Willits Family Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 1.0 for a student at PHS or CGHS who will pursue a higher degree in the trades at the school of their choice. Alejandra Barocio PHS $500

