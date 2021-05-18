PEF-administered scholarships awarded to 277 graduating seniors

They weren’t able to hear the applause or accept the congratulations that are certainly due them, but 277 graduating seniors from Petaluma-area high schools gratefully accepted financial help for their future through the Petaluma Educational Foundation Scholarship Program.

PEF manages 77 scholarship funds for donors who provide the foundation with clear criteria for selecting recipients.

This school year, $237, 559 and 372 awards were presented to the 277 soon-to-be graduates. The awards brings to $4,052,069 awarded through PEF stewardship since 1990.

The PEF scholarship program is open to all members of the Class of 2021 attending of the seven Petatluma-area high schools – Petaluma High, Casa Grande, St. Vincent, San Antonio, Sonoma Mountain, Carpe Diem and Valley Oaks – pursuing further education at 2-year colleges, 4-year college or vocation training programs.

“Even though we were unable to host our traditional in-person scholarship awards reception, we invite the community to show their communal school spirit by honoring our donors and celebrating the individual scholarship award winners” said PEF Executive Director Maureen Highland.

THE AWARD RECIPIENTS

Alan J. Pounds Memorial Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 3.0 and will pursue a higher education degree in an industrial arts. Kasey Deleon CGHS $600, Joshua Gongora Pacheco CGHS $600

Alphabet Soup Thrift Store Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 3.0 and will pursue a higher education degree in fashion or merchandising, or has volunteered at the store. Alex Consani PHS $500, Abigail Frost PHS $500

Baldwin, McGaughey & Co. CPA Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 3.0 and will pursue a higher education degree in accounting or business. Cameron Harding CGHS $500, Cali Sullivan PHS $500

Bruce Sharrow Music Memorial Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 2.0 and will pursue a higher education in music. Joahan Tello PHS $250

Bug Under Glass Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 2.8 and will pursue a higher education degree in Biology, Zoology or Natural Science, Daphne Orozco PHS $500

Butch Milliron Athletic Memorial Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 2.0 and must have played multiple sports in high school. Jack Santos PHS $500, Ashlyn Steeves CGHS $500

Capt. John Siembieda Memorial Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 3.0 and has an immediate family member in active duty. Michael Duffy PHS $500

Carmen Scott-Fry Memorial Scholarship: Minimum GPA 3.5, PHS Student and will be attending a 4-year college. Ezra Apple PHS $1,000, Enzo Belforte PHS $750, Rachael Bles PHS $750, Lucy Decker PHS $1,000, Michael Duffy PHS $750, Brenna Erickson PHS $1,000, Tess Fleser PHS $1,000, Jayln Freedman PHS $750, Jannely Garcia PHS $1,000, Justine Gardner PHS $750, Logan Goldstein PHS $750, Elizabeth Hall PHS $750, Ella Leno PHS $750, Paul Leoni PHS $1,000, Amaya Lounibos PHS $750, Elizabeth Manka PHS $750, Stella Ramirez PHS $1,000, Calvin Smith PHS $1,000, Henry Winter PHS $750, Shayla Woelfel PHS $1,000

Carol Brandner Occupations with Children Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 2.5 and will pursue a higher education degree related to children. Jennifer Jimenez CGHS $550

Clarence & Rosilda Rogers Memorial Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 3.0 and will pursue a higher education degree in agriculture and or dairy. Samantha Gambonini PHS $500 , Logan Pomi PHS $500

Community Achievement Awards: Students achieving Top Ten GPA at PHS & CGHS and Top Five GPA at SVHS. Ezra Apple PHS $500, Matthew Candau PHS $500, Tyra Cleary SVHS $500, Jane Crosby SVHS $500, Jacob Dietlin CGHS $500, Tess Fleser PHS $500, Ben Forsyth SVHS $500, Joseph Gamlen CGHS $500, Aeryn Garvisch PHS $500, Owen Hite CGHS$500, William Hite CGHS $500, Jacob Isola CGHS $500, Christian Karren PHS $500, Suparna Kompalli CGHS $500, Abby Kreutz PHS $500, Paul Leoni PHS $500, Cody Liu CGHS $500, Elizabeth Manka PHS $500, Emily Melton CGHS $500, Ariana O'Shea CGHS $500, Odalis Pacheco Garcia CGHS $500, Stella Ramirez PHS $500, Jade Schottstaedt SVHS $500, Ashlyn Steeves CGHS $500, Cali Sullivan PHS $500, Amanda Thurman SVHS $500, Elizabeth Wang CGHS $500

Cristian Arango Memorial Scholarship: Minimum GPA 3.5 for a PHS student who will pursue a higher education degree in computer science, engineering, web design or business. Elizabeth Manka PHS $500

Dan Caletti Memorial Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 2.5 and will pursue a higher education degree in Ag. Logan Pomi PHS $1,000

Danielle G. Mendez Memorial Scholarship: Minimum 3.0 GPA for a CGHS student pursuing a degree in engineering or veterinary science. Luke Baird CGHS $500

Darren Hansen Memorial Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 3.5 and PHS student who will pursue a degree in engineering. Zachary Engler PHS $1,000