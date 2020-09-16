PEF BASH brings community together to support schools

The Petaluma Educational Foundation’s annual BASH went virtual last Saturday, but the results were very real.

The BASH was streamed live online and was a major hit with a wide audience. It raised more than $135,000 to support the PEF Fund the Future grant program with another $25,000 raised through a virtual auction of donated items.

“It went great,” said PEF Executive Director Maureen Highland. “It was so wonderful to see the community come together in such an uplifting way. During this time when no one can be together physically, it allowed us to connect in ways we haven’t been able to do.

“The community rallied to support education in Petaluma.”

Funds from the annual gala are used to support a variety of educational programs and equipment for schools in the Petaluma area. This year, grants will be awarded for shared funding needs of all districts in two focused areas – social-emotional learning and technology, specifically for access and devices needed for online learning.

Awards will be up to $5,000 per grant request. Applications will be due Aug. 25.

“These adjustments will increase the number of schools that can access grant funding and provide support earlier in the academic year,” said Highland.

She noted that, if PEF can reach its $200,000 goal, every one of the 38 schools in the Petaluma area will have the opportunity to apply and receive support. “We recognize this has been a challenging year for us all, but the 12,000-plus students enrolled at our schools need us now more than ever,” she said.

“I am so excited, thrilled and honored to be part of this program,” Highland added. “But we still have work to do.”

Donations can still be made at pefinfo.com/donation-page/.

BASH sponsors included:

Annual partners: Clover Sonoma. Petaluma Market. Petaluma Health Care District

Valedictorian: Exchange Bank

Salutatorina: Edward Jones Petaluma

Lace House Linen

Honor Roll: Argus-Courier, Baldwin, McGaughey & Co LLP CPAs, Fishman Supply Co., Golden State Lumber, Hennessy Cornerstone Value Fund. Law Offices of Bridget Mackay, Pisenti & Brinker LLP, Quattrocchi Kwok Architects. River City Bank, Ross Recreation Equipment, Team Ghilotti, Inc, The Regan Home Loan Group

Teacher’s Pet: Cal-West Rents/Encore Events Rentals, Comcast, Dow Development Laboratories, Kaiser Permanente, Raymond A. Ramos, DDS & Associates Pediatric Dentistry, Roman's Plumbing, Sonoma County Office of Education, Studio PR, Top Speed Data Communications, Study Sync,

The Woodward Family

i