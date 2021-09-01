PEF Bubbles and Bowties Bash provides virtual help for schools

The traditional Petaluma Educational Foundation BASH is going virtual again this year.

The Bubbles and Bowties Bash will go on as scheduled on Sept. 11, but organizers announced last week that it will now be held virtually online. The BASH is the biggest fund-raising event of the year for PEF.

“Hosting this signature community event without the traditional socializing and entertainment aspects due to health safety mandates would not provide our guests with the experience we originally planned. We decided to go virtual for one more year then host the in-person gala of all galas next year,” explained PEF board member and BASH event chair Joanie Benedetti Claussen.

“Our team is working hard to present a meaningful hour-long broadcast to tell the story of why the community’s support is essential for our students and schools at this moment in time.”

“The BASH is a longstanding well-known community event held to raise much-needed funds for all our local students and schools through the mission of PEF,” Claussen said.

Although organizers had only about four weeks to prepare after pivoting from a live event to the virtual version, Claussen said lessons learned from last year will help in the transition. “Having done it before has given us the confidence we can change it up and still make it fun and exciting,” she said.

“The night typically welcomes 400-plus guests indoors and includes a cocktail hour, silent auction, seated dinner, live auction, special paddle raise for Fund the Future, and a private concert with a headlining band. Due to mask mandates and concerns for the health and comfort of our guests, the event is shifting. We are inviting all to join the event online and host smaller gatherings with their social circle of friends and family in their home settings,” explained Maureen Highland, PEF’s executive director.

“The virtual format will offer the unique opportunity for people across the country to ‘attend’ the BASH for free and hear first-hand why our schools need us more than ever before to ensure the 12,000-plus students attending the 38 public, private, and charter schools in our community have the resources they need to be successful in their learning environments.”

Claussen said the party atmosphere of an in-person BASH will be missed, but is not the essence of the event. “Everybody knows that PEF knows how to host a party,” she said. “But what is really important is the community shows its support for the mission of PEF and our the students.”

She said that she is certain that will happen. “We have asked the community to step up to support our schools during tough times when so many are going through hardships and every single time the community has come through.”

In the past, funds raised at the BASH have been used to award grants applied for by individual schools. Last year, the focus changed to supply funds for social-emotional learning and technology access and devices. This year, funds will be used to help students and schools with social-emotional learning and for specific needs identified by schools.

To kick off the excitement for the BASH, PEF will host an online auction through Sept.12. The Live Auction lots will open the day before the live stream event, with final bids being broadcasted in real-time during the hour-long program.

Also, happening during the show will be the Taste of the Town Restaurant Raffle with a total of three lucky winners hearing their names called from the studio.

A special and the most important segment of the night will be the Fund the Future virtual paddle raise, with BASH participants raising their virtual paddles to pledge donation support for all 38 schools in the Petaluma area.

“By doing this, our community will help students to confidently move forward, knowing we believe in them and are investing in their future, “ said Highland.

All those pledging financial donations will be publicly celebrated during the live-stream broadcast.

“We recognize this continues to be a challenging time for many. Your commitment to PEF will carry an impact on generations to come. Our students need us more than ever. We must do this now so they can succeed today, tomorrow, and in the future,” said Highland.

Last year, the PEF BASH provided $132,453 in funding benefiting students through 25 different grants awarded to local schools with a focus on social-emotional learning and technology.

Register free online at https://pefbash2021.afrogs.org to view the silent and live auction items, and to make a financial gift to PEF, and on Sept. 11 join the Bubbles & Bowties Virtual BASH broadcast.

PEF Partners for Education include Clover Sonoma, Petaluma Health Care District, and Petaluma Market. Valedictorian partners Exchange Bank and Hansel Auto Group are this year's top-tier sponsors. The Argus-Courier, Lace House Linen, and Law Offices of Bridget Mackay are Salutatorian Partners. Honor Roll partners include Baldwin, McGaughey & Co LLP CPAs, Edward Jones Petaluma, Encore Events Rentals/Cal West Rentals, Fishman Supply Co, Golden State Lumber, Hennessy Cornerstone Value Fund, Minuteman Press Petaluma, Petaluma Post-Acute Rehab, River City Bank, Roman’s Plumbing and Team Ghilotti, Inc. Teacher’s Pet partners are Breen Wealth Management, Comcast, Dow Development Laboratories, Kaiser Permanente, Quattrocchi Kwok Architects, Pisenti & Brinker LLP, Recology, The Regan Home Loan Group, Sonoma County Office of Education, Summit State Bank, and Top Speed Data Communications. The BASH Wine sponsor is Jackson Family Wines, and the Restaurant Raffle is being underwritten by WK McLellan Co.

The Petaluma Educational Foundation a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization founded in 1982. Our vision is to create impactful educational opportunities for all students in our community.

“Our mission funds programs that promote critical thinking, creativity, student well-being, and lifelong learning. PEF Grant and Scholarship programs have awarded a cumulative $7,951,808 to enhance and enrich the academic experience of more than 12,000 students in Petaluma’s public, charter, and not-for-profit private schools,” said Highland.