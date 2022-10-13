Petaluma Educational Foundation (PEF) administers the annual PEF Impact Grant Program to enable teachers, schools and districts to bring innovative and effective instructional ideas to reality despite ongoing economic challenges.

Grants totaling $ 4,096,709 have been awarded to Petaluma area schools since 1983. PEF grants support quality instruction, student access and impact, and innovation aligned with a school or district’s overall goals.

The PEF Impact Grants award up to $15,000 per grant for curriculum projects with significant emphasis on programs of extraordinary scope, impact or longevity. The PEF Impact Grant award spans a one-year period.

All completed PEF Impact Grant Applications are due by Oct. 25, no later than 4p.m. Eligible for PEF Impact Grants are individual teachers, groups of teachers, classified personnel, and principals in TK-12 public, charter and not-for-profit private schools in the Petaluma area.

All grant applications must be collaboratively developed, approved and signed by the site principal or lead administrator.

Focus areas for funding are in Math & Science, Literacy/English Language Learners, Fine Arts, Health & Nutrition, Vocational Education/Life Skills and STEAM/STEM.

“Funding the Future of education has never been more important,” said PEF Executive Director Maureen Highland. “The annual PEF BASH event held last month provided the public an opportunity to hear first-hand how they can partner with others to continue the mission of our 40-year-old Foundation and increase its positive impact on students today, tomorrow and into the future.

“More than $187,500 was pledged during the BASH’s special Fund the Future Paddle Raise for the PEF Impact Grant Program,” Highland said.

“This academic year we are hoping to raise a total of $300,000 for the grant program. The pledges that night leaves us with $122,405 left to raise to reach that goal. Every dollar counts. We invite members of the community who share a passion of education to make their personal donations today. Together, we can create a lasting impact on local education, benefiting generations of local students.”

The Foundation raises funds for the annual grant program from individuals, business partnerships and foundations. Since the Foundation was launched in 1982, it has awarded $ 8,412,704 in funding to schools and students through the annual PEF Impact Grant and PEF Scholarship programs.

For more information on the PEF Impact Grant application and process, please contact PEF Program Director, Katy Verke at (707) 778-5063. Visit www.pefinfo.com to download the application and learn more about the ongoing work of the Petaluma Educational Foundation, contact Highland, at Maureen@pefinfo.com or phone (707) 778-4632.