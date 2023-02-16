Each quarter, in collaboration with guest presenters, the Petaluma Educational Foundation (PEF) is hosting a free Bite-Sized Learning Series discussing current trends and resources related to education.

PEF kicks off the new quarterly lunch hour learning lessons program on March 10 at noon. The first Bite-Sized Learning topic is “The Cost of College and Saving for Your Child’s Education” presented by Craig Walker, a financial advisor with Edward Jones Petaluma. Walker is also a PEF board member and chair of the PEF Planned Giving Committee. The one-hour presentation is free to attend in person or via Zoom. A light lunch will be provided to registered guests attending the presentation in person.

The inaugural lunch-hour lesson will take place at 1425 North McDowell Blvd.

The “Cost of College & Saving for Your Child’s Education” program will cover questions to consider such as how to establish a college savings plan, savings strategies to help you reach your goal, features and benefits of various education saving plans.

To register for the program contact PEF at (707) 778-4632 for more information.