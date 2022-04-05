Subscribe

Penngrove driver dies after suffering medical emergency

COLIN ATAGI
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 5, 2022, 3:32PM
Updated 1 hour ago

A motorist died after suffering a medical emergency Tuesday afternoon in Penngrove, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The incident was reported about 1 p.m. at Grove Street and Old Adobe Road, where authorities found a vehicle in a ditch.

The ditch was directly in front of a home on Grove and traffic along Adobe flowed while authorities investigated the scene.

A tow truck operator removed the car and the scene was cleared about 3:30 p.m.

Staff from the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office’s coroner’s division responded and the person’s name was not immediately available.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette