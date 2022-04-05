Penngrove driver dies after suffering medical emergency
A motorist died after suffering a medical emergency Tuesday afternoon in Penngrove, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The incident was reported about 1 p.m. at Grove Street and Old Adobe Road, where authorities found a vehicle in a ditch.
The ditch was directly in front of a home on Grove and traffic along Adobe flowed while authorities investigated the scene.
A tow truck operator removed the car and the scene was cleared about 3:30 p.m.
Staff from the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office’s coroner’s division responded and the person’s name was not immediately available.
