Penngrove man dies in Marin County crash

PHIL BARBER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 26, 2022, 8:44AM
A Penngrove man died in a crash on Highway 101 in Marin County on Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.

Marley Walrath, 40, was identified by the Marin County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday.

Walrath was traveling northbound on the freeway at 3:27 p.m., just north of the San Antonio Road exit, when he lost control of an SUV-style vehicle, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Walrath left the roadway, veered past the right shoulder and rolled over multiple times before coming to a stop, according to authorities.

Walrath is believed to have been ejected from the SUV. He was unconscious and in cardiac arrest when first responders arrived. Walrath was pronounced dead at the scene, the Sheriff’s Office said.

It is unknown what caused him to lose control of the vehicle.

The California Highway Patrol’s Marin office is investigating the crash.

