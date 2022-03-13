Penngrove Social Firemen hosts annual corned beef and cabbage fundraiser

The Penngrove Social Firemen held a St. Patrick’s Day-themed corned beef and cabbage feed fundraiser on Saturday to raise money for the maintenance of its Penngrove Community Clubhouse and Penngrove Park.

The event has been held for at least 40 years, according to Kim Hanson, one of the directors of the nonprofit, the last two years as a drive-thru event due to COVID-19.

“We try to have (a fundraising) event every month of some type. It started off with our parade — we have a big parade that we do in July — so we just kind of went through the months to see ‘what could we do?’ and St. Patrick’s Day for March seemed appropriate,” she said.

The group hoped to raise around $3,000, according to Hanson.

Tickets cost $20 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under, and paid for a corned beef dinner complete with cabbage, potatoes and carrots, prepared and hosted by around 20 volunteers at the organization’s Woodward Avenue clubhouse. There was both a dine-in and take-out option available.

The Penngrove 4-H Club also hosted a dessert table, offering $1 desserts, including cookies and cupcakes, for sale.

The Penngrove Social Firemen was started more than 50 years ago by volunteers of the Penngrove Fire Department. Today, it has more than 150 members in a variety of professions, including carpenters, attorneys and artists.

The organization owns and maintains the park and clubhouse as spaces for community members to use for events including fundraisers, meetings and parties.

Money raised from the meal will go towards taxes, utility bills, repairs and upgrades to both properties.

“The clubhouse will turn 100 years old next year, 2023. And so over the course of time things wear out, we improve things, and so we need to have the funds to do that in order to keep that clubhouse open,” Hanson said.

For more information, visit penngrovesocialfiremen.org.