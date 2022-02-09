PEP Housing to participate in CAPABLE program

A Northern California affordable senior housing nonprofit that operates more than a dozen communities in Petaluma was one of two organizations in the nation selected to utilize a new home-based pilot program intended to help seniors improve their health, independence and safety.

PEP Housing, which has provided communities for elderly residents for more than 40 years, was selected for the CAPABLE program, which was developed by John Hopkins School of Nursing, officials announced in a news release this week.

The five-month program will integrate services from an occupational therapist, a registered nurse and a handy worker who work together with PEP residents to set goals and direct-action plans that transform behaviors to improve health, independence and safety. They will focus primarily on prevention and problem-solving, building skills that participants can use in the future.

Forty PEP Housing residents will be selected to participate in the program, which has shown to decrease hospitalizations and nursing home stays by improving medical management, problem-solving ability strength, balance, mobility and nutrition – providing medical cost savings of about $30,000 for each resident.

Former participants in the program have also reported improving their self-care skills by 75%.

CAPABLE is supported by the Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation, the Bethlehem Foundation and Providence St. Joseph.

PEP Housing currently operates 13 senior living communities in Petaluma, and another is currently under construction at 951 Petaluma Blvd. South. The site, deemed the River City Senior Apartments, will have 53 one-bedroom apartments, 25 of those units to be designated for veterans. The project is set to be complete in June.

Founded in 1978 by a group of clergy and volunteers, PEP Housing is a nonprofit developer and property manager with 18 properties across five Northern California counties.