Perdue’s Petaluma poultry plant struggles to eliminate bacteria that can make people sick

Petaluma proclaimed itself “egg capital of the world” in the 1920s, and that nostalgic ideal is preserved on the packages of local chicken labels like Rosie, Rocky and Sonoma Red, which remind customers that these products are free range, devoid of antibiotics and, in some cases, organic.

But the Petaluma plant that processes those products, the largest poultry processor in Sonoma County, has been getting bad grades in site inspections in recent months by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s public health regulatory agency.

No outbreaks have been tied to that site, but federal government data from the Food Safety and Inspection Service shows Perdue Farms’ plant in Petaluma, the only one in Sonoma County large enough to require federal monitoring, has intermittently struggled to eliminate two different foodborne pathogens since 2020.

Critics say it’s part of a larger problem, with the Agriculture Department failing to do enough to isolate risks and alert consumers.

“The goal of the program of sharing of test results was to make the public aware of how well, or not, a plant was performing at reducing pathogen contamination in its products,” said James Rogers, director of food safety research and testing at Consumer Reports and a former Food Safety and Inspection Service official. “But most consumers don’t even know it exists.”

A risk to humans

Lately, Perdue Petaluma’s bane has been campylobacter, a bacterium less well known than salmonella, but one that can also pose a risk to humans.

Roughly 17% of all on-site government campylobacter tests at poultry plants across the country came back positive between July 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022, according to Food Safety and Inspection Service data.

That was true of both whole carcasses and chicken parts, which are tested separately and have different standards.

During the same time frame — minus as-yet-unreleased data for April, May and June — 63% of the whole carcasses tested at Perdue Petaluma, and 61% of the chicken parts tested, were positive for campylobacter. That’s close to four times the national rate.

Perdue Farms declined to answer a list of questions provided by The Press Democrat, but a representative sent a long statement underscoring the company’s commitment to safety and its support of federal regulations.

“We aggressively seek to understand and reduce any occurrence of bacteria in our food production,” wrote Diana Souder, Perdue’s director of corporate communications and brand PR. “It is something we take very seriously, and something our safety process has been able to improve and reduce over time.”

Stakes are real

Campylobacter, often referred to as “campy” in the food safety field, causes an estimated 1.5 million illnesses nationally, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Symptoms include diarrhea (often bloody), fever and stomach cramps, and occasionally complications like irritable bowel syndrome or temporary paralysis.

In people with severely weakened immune systems, campylobacter can spread to the bloodstream and result in a life-threatening infection.

“From a food safety standpoint, campy is just as bad as salmonella in that it is a very common foodborne illness,” said Maurice Pitesky, a professor at UC Davis’ School of Veterinary Medicine. “For whatever reason, it doesn’t get as much attention, but the hospitalization rates are similar. And it’s also considered somewhat ubiquitous in poultry.”

Unlike salmonella, sustained campylobacter prevalence doesn’t result in government warnings or more rigorous testing protocols. The federal inspection service proposed similar performance categories for campy in 2015, but suspended the plan when it changed its lab detection methods.

“The agency is currently evaluating appropriate steps related to Campylobacter,” an agency spokesperson said in an email.

Salmonella issues

Before campy began showing up at Perdue Petaluma, the plant had also failed to meet performance standards established by the Food Safety and Inspection Service’s salmonella monitoring program.

The site was placed in Category 3, the worst of the agency’s salmonella performance levels, earlier this summer.

The designation means the plant exceeded the accepted limit during a rolling 52-week period. Perdue was alerted June 25, and given 30 days to take corrective action. It was out of Category 3 by July 9, thanks to a cleaner count on the rolling timeline. Mandatory follow-up sampling began Aug. 2.

Perdue Petaluma’s last known positive salmonella sample was in November.

Salmonella causes about 1.35 million infections, 26,500 hospitalizations, and 420 deaths in the U.S. every year, according to CDC estimates.