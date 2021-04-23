Petaluma and Penngrove Real Estate for March 2021

A continued lack of inventory is driving home prices higher, making for a seller’s market. As of April 20, there were 49 active listings in Petaluma and Penngrove, which is up from months prior, but still not enough to meet demand. In March, 21 homes were sold on the west side of Petaluma, while 26 sold on the east side. The median price in 2021 for a home in Penngrove is $1,050,000, versus West Petaluma at $937,500 and East Petaluma at $725,000. Only four homes in our region were under $600,000, while more than 25 topped the $1 million mark.

The following homes sold between March 4 and 13:

Penngrove

– 172 Woodward Ave., $875,000

– 1968 Alice Drive, $1,020,000

Petaluma

– 1438 Dandelion Way, $705,500

– 1705 Sarkesian Drive, $725,000

– 720 Bodega Ave., $785,000

– 1723 Zinfandel Drive, $812,000

– 1312 Berrydale Drive, $875,000

– 1726 Andover Way, $1,003,000

– 1100 Whippoorwill Court, $1,100,000

– 3180 I Street Exit, $1,125,000

– 6045 Bodega Ave., $1,332,500

– 511 Sonoma Mountain Road, $1,350,000