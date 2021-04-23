Subscribe

Petaluma and Penngrove Real Estate for March 2021

April 23, 2021, 12:09PM
Updated 2 hours ago

A continued lack of inventory is driving home prices higher, making for a seller’s market. As of April 20, there were 49 active listings in Petaluma and Penngrove, which is up from months prior, but still not enough to meet demand. In March, 21 homes were sold on the west side of Petaluma, while 26 sold on the east side. The median price in 2021 for a home in Penngrove is $1,050,000, versus West Petaluma at $937,500 and East Petaluma at $725,000. Only four homes in our region were under $600,000, while more than 25 topped the $1 million mark.

The following homes sold between March 4 and 13:

Penngrove

– 172 Woodward Ave., $875,000

– 1968 Alice Drive, $1,020,000

Petaluma

– 1438 Dandelion Way, $705,500

– 1705 Sarkesian Drive, $725,000

– 720 Bodega Ave., $785,000

– 1723 Zinfandel Drive, $812,000

– 1312 Berrydale Drive, $875,000

– 1726 Andover Way, $1,003,000

– 1100 Whippoorwill Court, $1,100,000

– 3180 I Street Exit, $1,125,000

– 6045 Bodega Ave., $1,332,500

– 511 Sonoma Mountain Road, $1,350,000

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette