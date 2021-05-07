Petaluma and Penngrove Real Estate for the week of March 21, 2021

Currently there are 65 active listings in Petaluma and Penngrove as of May 4, while 81 homes are in escrow. Although this marks an increase in supply, high demand is still causing prices to spike. Closed sales this year are ahead of the same time period in 2020 by 57 closings.

The median sold price so far this year for Penngrove is $1,050,000, versus $937,500 on Petaluma’s west side and $725,000 on the east side. Only two homes are available under $600,000. There are 29 properties to choose from in the $600,000-$999,000 range, plus three more coming soon and 37 over $1,000,000 with 15 of them in town.

The following houses closed in the week of March 21.

Penngrove

172 Woodward Ave., $875,000

1968 Alice Drive, $1,020,000

Petaluma

35 Kelly Lane, $995,000

847 Leghorn Lane, $1,021,500

2611 Western Ave., $1,150,000

33 Oxford Court, $1,200,000

1201 Nadine Lane, $1,300,000

510 Fairview Court, $1,650,000

1013 Samuel Drive, $1,700,000