Subscribe

Petaluma and Penngrove Real Estate for the week of March 21, 2021

REAL ESTATE SECTION
ARGUS-COURIER
May 7, 2021, 7:00AM

Currently there are 65 active listings in Petaluma and Penngrove as of May 4, while 81 homes are in escrow. Although this marks an increase in supply, high demand is still causing prices to spike. Closed sales this year are ahead of the same time period in 2020 by 57 closings.

The median sold price so far this year for Penngrove is $1,050,000, versus $937,500 on Petaluma’s west side and $725,000 on the east side. Only two homes are available under $600,000. There are 29 properties to choose from in the $600,000-$999,000 range, plus three more coming soon and 37 over $1,000,000 with 15 of them in town.

The following houses closed in the week of March 21.

Penngrove

172 Woodward Ave., $875,000

1968 Alice Drive, $1,020,000

Petaluma

35 Kelly Lane, $995,000

847 Leghorn Lane, $1,021,500

2611 Western Ave., $1,150,000

33 Oxford Court, $1,200,000

1201 Nadine Lane, $1,300,000

510 Fairview Court, $1,650,000

1013 Samuel Drive, $1,700,000

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette