Petaluma approves Riverbend housing project

A riverside housing development in Petaluma’s Midtown neighborhood is moving forward, following pushback by a group of local residents who appealed prior approvals and drove the developer to offer a revised project.

It is one in a string of infill housing projects approved within the last few years, and will transform one of the last remaining vacant lots in the Payran neighborhood.

City Council voted unanimously last Monday to greenlight the updated version of the Riverbend Residential Project at 529 Madison Street, with Councilman Kevin McDonnell recusing himself due to nearby business interests. Leading changes in the new plan call for 27 units instead of 30, preserve four out of five oak trees, increase the amount of street parking and install all-electric hookups.

Yet like another proposed project in the area, Sid Commons, it has drawn ire from neighbors and community members, who oppose the project’s location primarily over its proximity to the river and its potential negative impacts on traffic.

The 3.36-acre piece of land sits along Madison and Edith streets near the Lakeville Street intersection. It is flanked by the Clover Sonoma facility on one side and the Lynch Creek Trail and Petaluma River runs parallel behind it. The development will build a new, private street traversing the property, connecting Madison and Edith streets and a public park along the Lynch Creek Trail.

The revised plan follows a Sep. 14 city council meeting that ended in a list of requests for the developer, Petaluma-based Steven J. Lafranchi Associates. The list mirrored several requests made by a group of residents who filed an appeal challenging the July Planning Commission project approval, including tree preservation, traffic calming measures, increasing street parking, addressing flooding concerns and moving the project to an all-electric model.

“One of the driving issues was the protection of the trees, and so we did save four out of the five trees,” said the firm’s president, Steve Lafranchi, at the evening meeting.

The downsizing also reduced the number of affordable units from five to four and pared down the plan’s granny units from 10 to eight. The number of public street parking jumped from 10 to 14 spaces along Madison and Edith streets, while the incoming private street will hold up to 21 parking spaces.

After Petaluma’s Planning Commission voted to support the original 30-unit project Jul. 14, residents Kathy Hutchinson, Stephanie Sanchez, Matthew Pope and Patty McDonough filed an appeal of the decision shortly thereafter.

“We very much appreciate the work the applicant has done to save the trees,” said local resident and appellant Matthew Pope. “We want to reiterate that we are not here to stop the project however we feel that the project is not quite there yet and would like the council to review issues we brought up in our appeal that have not been addressed.”

Specifically, Pope pointed to existing concerns about environmental impacts, traffic and flooding.

A half-dozen other residents called in to the virtual city council meeting last week to voice their discontent with the Midtown development.

Resident Taryn Obaid both applauded the group of residents for filing an appeal challenging the original project design and admonished the developers for what she sees as a fundamental lack of engagement with the community.

“This project serves as a reminder that unless you hold a developer accountable to deliver creative and responsible solutions, you’re just not going to get them,” Obaid said.

While many called in to discuss their doubts over the environmental review of the development, including its impact on potential flooding in an area of town known to be at heightened risk, one business owner warned of the traffic implications.

Chris Robfogel, co-owner of Empire Automotive on Madison Street, said he has seen an increase in traffic in the area every year since his family-run business set up shop in 2004.

“We have a front and center view of the problem at hand. We are witness to daily traffic traveling at unsafe speeds in both directions on Madison,” Robfogel said. “Something that hasn’t been discussed is the accidents and close calls we see daily, with the intersection at Lakeville constantly backed up.”

Council expressed an appreciation for the revised project, commending the developer for making changes. However, Mayor Teresa Barrett admonished the developer for submitting an original project that she argued was lacking in appropriate community input.

“I do think you came back with a much better project, I just wish it didn’t take an appeal to get that attitude,” Barrett said at the meeting. “I think if there’s earlier and more complete outreach with the neighborhood, I think you will get what you want better and faster and make everyone happier.”

(Contact Kathryn Palmer at kathryn.palmer@arguscourier.com, on Twitter @KathrynPlmr.)