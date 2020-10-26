Petaluma area artist grants young Santa Rosa boy’s wish to leave cancer in the dust

If life is a race, then it’s with a helping hand that Vaughn Perez is getting ready to return to the driver’s seat.

The 3-year-old Santa Rosa resident is recovering from a recent bout with cancer tied to a heart transplant he received as an infant. The situation has left him with a compromised immune system. Since April, it has limited his and his young siblings’ opportunities to leave their house for fear of contracting the coronavirus and putting Vaughn’s health in even greater jeopardy.

The family’s sacrifice has meant Vaughn’s twin brother Vicente and Valen, their 1½-year-old little brother, rarely go outside to the park while Vaughn is laid up recovering from chemotherapy. Their parents Amanda and Velmer Perez thought, if the boys can’t run around and play with dinosaurs, die-cast cars or ride their tricycles or scooters elsewhere, they’d try to bring the park to their children at the family’s Taylor Mountain neighborhood home.

Enter the Make-A-Wish Foundation’s Greater Bay Area chapter. This weekend, the Perez family welcomed local teacher and muralist Hannah Coffey, 27, to their home of seven years to volunteer her artistic talents. The transitional kindergarten instructor at Two Rock Elementary School west of Petaluma arrived Saturday to put paint to pavement and create the family’s very own mini-speedway to prep Vaughn for the pole position.

“We are looking forward to some really loud laughs and some outdoor play. They’ve been cooped up inside for a really long time,” said Amanda Perez, who stepped away from her job as a Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital nurse to oversee Vaughn’s care. “It’s kind of a breath of fresh air for us. It’s beautiful, absolutely beautiful.”

Coffey took time from her full-time virtual teaching during the pandemic, as well as her own artistic endeavors and pursuit of a master’s degree at Sonoma State University in early childhood education to tackle the project. Her own mother is going through treatment for cancer, so the chance to help another family facing similar circumstances has made the experience all the more rewarding.

“I definitely have a lot of empathy for them. Just knowing I can do something as simple as enjoy an afternoon painting to make their lives happier or healthier is really amazing,” said Coffey, between white brushstrokes on the racetrack. “I can’t wait to see their little faces. It’s just an honor.”

To bring the project full circle, Coffey’s parents, Becki and Mike Long of Petaluma, joined on Saturday to help measure the track — NASCAR specifications, her dad joked — sketch out some dino spectators and assist with some finishing touches. The prehistoric creatures were a first for Coffey, in some cases requiring a few different tries, but she aimed to please for the Perez family.

“The pterodactyl fought me, but I won. At least I think so,” Coffey said with a laugh.

Her mother and father brimmed with pride over their daughter’s volunteerism, and ability to themselves participate.

“The timing is a kind of rough for her,” Becki Long said, of her daughter being spread thin, “but her heart is huge and she just wanted to make this dream come true for these little kiddos. She’s wonderful with little kids. It’s great to see that shine.”

The project still needs overhead canopies to protect Vaughn from the sun due to his still-fragile state. Once finished, his mother said she can’t wait to see him start to regain his physical abilities and confidence while jumping on the lily pad hopscotch and racing around with his brothers on the track. Just don’t make her pick which son she hopes takes the checkered flag.

“They’re all V.I.P.s,” Amanda Perez said with a smile, referencing each child’s initials. “I think the possibilities are endless for them. And he’s a phenomenal kid. He’s highly intelligent, very charismatic, has a really good sense of humor. He’s going to do great things in life, we just have to get through the rest of this.”

You can reach Staff Writer Kevin Fixler at 707-521-5336 or kevin.fixler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kfixler.