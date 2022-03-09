Petaluma-area cheese makers earn national recognition

As with all talk of local cheese, I would be remiss if I didn’t introduce at least a few of Petaluma’s newer residence to California Cheese Trails (cheesetrail.org) for a comprehensive planning tool for information on how and when you can visit all our local cheesemakers. With all this great weather, and farms tours opening back up, there is no better time to take an afternoon trip out to the coast to visiting some cows (and sheep and goats) to sample their wares.

Three local cheesemaking favorites received medals at the 2022 Good Food Awards, hosted last week in San Francisco.

And the winners are: Bivalve Dairy for its Seahaven Cheese; Bellwether Farms for its Whole Milk Basket Ricotta; and Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese for its TomaRashi.

Bivalve Dairy (bivalvedairy.com) is the youngster of this trio, although its cows have been producing the milk that goes into Cowgirl Creamery’s Red Hawk for years. The award-winning Seahaven’s “soft ripened, buttery texture is a smooth pallet pleaser, culminating in a bountiful, blue bite,” according to the dairy.

The husband and wife team of Karen Taylor and John Taylor just started cheese making the before COVID-19, and the pair has been wowing fans since. (Karen hails from the Bianchini family, which a multi-generational local dairy family).

Bellwether’s (bellwetherfarms.com) Jersey cow Whole Milk Basket Ricotta is sold in its original draining basket and is known for its pillowy texture, according to the Bellwether website. The popular cheese has been winning awards for more than a decade, including wins at competitions ranging from the CalExpo State Fair to the U.S. Championship of Cheese to the World Cheese Awards. Situated off of Valley Ford Road, between Bloomfield and Petaluma, this dairy boasts multiple Best in Class and Gold Medals through the years.

Point Reyes Farmstead’s (pointreyescheese.com) TomaRashi is a take on their renowned Toma, which has won Good Food Awards in the past, along with sister cheeses Bay Blue, Gouda, and Original Blue. Toma is a creamy textured semi-hard cheese that adds great flavor to anything requiring a melting cheese. TomaRashi is a flavored version of Toma, containing Shichimi Togarashi, “Japanese spice blend containing nori, toasted sesame, poppy and hemp seeds, chili flakes and ginger” that has a gentle and gradual heat to it. Also in Point Reyes’s new line of flavored Tomas is TomaProvence, speckled with Herbs de Provence, and TomaTruffle, infused with Italian black truffles. (Point Reyes Farmstead was started and is still run by the Giacomini family, a well-know local farm family).

Launched in 2011, the Good Food Awards is an annual competition meant to highlight craft food producers throughout the United States. In the decade-plus of its existence, there have been more than 6,000 entries in the yearly contest.

Just 11 Marin and Sonoma county businesses earned Good Food Awards this year, including three local cheesemakers.

For more information about the Good Food Awards, go to goodfoodfdn.org/awards.