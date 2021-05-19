Petaluma Argus-Courier again wins highest honor in California Journalism Awards

With a small but mighty staff, the Argus-Courier tackles the issues that face Petaluma, from big to small. This week, the newspaper’s commitment to quality journalism was recognized with top honors at the 2020 California Journalism Awards, earning first place for General Excellence.

“It’s like winning Best Picture at the Oscars, it doesn’t get any bigger than this award,” said Publisher Emily Charrier. “It’s also the 12th time in the last 15 years that this extraordinary newsroom has received this honor. Petaluma really can say it has the best hometown newspaper in the whole state.”

In noting the award, judges wrote, “I can imagine myself with a hot cup of coffee, relaxing and reading this. Good editing and design. You're knocking it out of the park.”

The paper’s website, petaluma360.com, was also honored with second place for Online General Excellence. As more and more readers seek their news online, this award is an important indicator of a paper’s ability to thrive in the increasingly digital world.

The Argus was a top-five finisher for 11 other awards, including first place for Artistic Photo. Hosted every year by the California News Publishers Association, the California Journalism Awards includes thousands of entries from across the state. Newspapers are divided by circulation size, and entries are judged by a panel of noteworthy journalists and photojournalists.

See more about the award-winning content below.

Argus-Courier photographer Crissy Pascual earned first place for Artistic Photo for this Aug. 4, 2020, image of Jake Daigle, the farm supervisor at Sonoma Hills Farm, observing the growth of the corn that busily gets pollinated by local bees. (CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)

First Place, Artistic Photo: Crissy Pascual “Pollinating.” When capturing the crew at work at Sonoma Hills Farm, Argus-Courier photographer Pascual found herself in the right place at the right time when a bee lined up with the farm worker. “I love that this composition illustrates the idea that bees and people have to work together to grow crops,” the judge said.

Second Place, Front Page Layout: PAC Staff and Frank Marqua, March 19, May 7 and Sept. 3 editions. From the start of shelter in place to the opening of the parks, the PAC front pages shared the stories of the year. “Very strong design and photography there. Good looking papers that pop,” the judge said.

Argus-Courier photographer Crissy Pascual earned second place for Artistic Photo in the California Journalism Awards for this image of artist Adam Meow painting the “S” in the Black Lives Matter street mural outside of the Petaluma Library on Aug. 10, 2020.(CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)

Second Place, Artistic Photo: Crissy Pascual “Black Lives Matter ’S.’” Judges “loved the detail of the shot” that Pascual got when shooting the Black Lives Matter mural in front of the Petaluma Library last August.

Second Place, Coverage of COVID-19 - Fallout: Kathryn Palmer, “Petaluma businesses struggle with shutdown before Christmas.” Palmer paints a beautiful, human portrait with this business coverage, focusing on a bartender who can’t buy presents for his son.

This Aug. 17, 2020, photo of 5-year-old Maia Davidson hugging her backyard chicken earned second place for Feature Photo in the California Journalism Awards.(CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)

Second Place, Feature Photo: Crissy Pascual “Chicken Hug.” When covering the reemergence of backyard chickens during the pandemic, Pascual captured the sweetness between a child and pet.

Third Place, Profile Story: Kathryn Palmer, “Fire tech for the 21st century.” Focused on a young woman’s dream to improve fire safety, the judge said, “What could have been a standard business story is elevated by the looming threat of wildfire, Bailey's personal story woven through the business stuff and exceptionally good submitted photos.”

Third Place, Sports Feature Story: JJ Jackson, “Skating into the Olympics.” Minna Stess’s meteoric rise to fame in the world of skateboarding was expertly documented by longtime Argus sports editor Jackson.

Third Place, Columns: Oliver Graves, “Oliver’s World.” Somewhat new to the Argus, Graves comes from the world of stand-up comedy where he made a name for himself on “America’s Got Talent.” But judges love his whimsical take on the filibuster, writing “His unique perspective is refreshing.”

Third Place, Editorial Cartoon: Pete McDonnell, “Historic Debate.” Petaluma artist McDonnell works with the newspaper’s editor to create the weekly cartoons, and his creativity is key to keeping Petalumans smiling.

Fourth Place, Land-Use Reporting: Kathryn Palmer, “Corona Road Station.” With property swaps and myriad last-minute changes, the saga of Petaluma’s second SMART station spawned plenty of coverage in 2020. Of the more than a dozen stories Palmer penned on the topic, it was her robust coverage of the intricacies involved that earned the award.

A mother sheep and her newborn find shade under a tree at Windrush Farm. (CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)

Fifth Place, Agricultural Reporting: Kathryn Palmer, “Windrush Farm.” A trip to this Chileno Valley Road farm is like traveling back in time. Palmer beautifully captured this modern take of farming, accompanied by stunning photos from Crissy Pascual.