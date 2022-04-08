Petaluma Argus-Courier moves to Friday print publication schedule

In case you haven’t noticed, it is Friday, April 8, 2022.

This edition marks the first Friday delivery of a Petaluma-based newspaper in decades. Apart from that historical point of interest, We’re happy to report that not much else will change.

Due to our recent pivot in printing processes, you’ll notice few differences, among them a slightly shorter paper (for those of you with tape measures handy). But you’ll also enjoy the same, thoughtful approach to local news coverage the Argus-Courier has provided for generations.

With the shift to Fridays, our weekly curated print product will help tee up weekend activities, offering an even better supplement to our award-winning online coverage at petaluma360.com, where you can always find the the latest news for your town, county and beyond.