Award-winning Argus-Courier photographer Crissy Pascual takes great photos every day of the week. So singling out her “best” photos of 2023 is a bit like picking the best pebble on the beach: How do you choose?

Still, there were a few favorites that stood out. And one, in particular, though maybe not technically the best shot of the year, was by far the most viewed.

That’s the photo of a fully grown California kingsnake swimming down North Petaluma Boulevard after the street flooded on Jan. 9. The image was so shocking that it quickly went viral, and was viewed by tens of thousands of people all around the country.

In general, Pascual’s greatest talent is in photographing people – who we are, how we feel and what we do – which is why she excels at capturing the year’s events in Petaluma. In 2023, that included strikes by local nurses and teachers, Petaluma artists at work in their studios, and other Petalumans at work and at play.