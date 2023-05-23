Petaluma Argus-Courier racks up 16 California Journalism Awards

Petaluma’s local news source won in multiple categories including Public Service Journalism, Photojournalism and General Excellence.|
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
May 23, 2023, 2:35PM
The Petaluma Argus-Courier had another banner year competing in the California Journalism Awards, garnering a total of 16 first, second and third place wins in multiple categories including Public Service Journalism, Photojournalism and General Excellence.

The awards, announced over several days by the California News Publishers Association, offered a snapshot of some of the state’s best journalism of 2022. Participating newspapers are divided by print circulation size, with the Argus-Courier competing against other weeklies of 4,001-11,000 circulation throughout California. Judging is done by journalists from around the country.

“I’m so proud of this team, and the fact that everyone is represented is probably what I’m most proud of,” said Argus-Courier editor Don Frances. “Good local journalism requires the work of many talented people. These awards show we’re delivering that to the people of Petaluma.”

This year, the contest only recognized the top three winners in each category, rather than the top five – but that didn’t stop the Argus-Courier from sweeping several categories, with every staff writer and photographer garnering at least one award.

“Again and again, the Argus-Courier is recognized as one of the state’s very best weekly newspapers, an accolade we never take lightly,” said Argus-Courier publisher Emily Charrier, who also serves as president of the California News Publishers Association. “It drives us to do more, and always do better, for the subscribers who keep us thriving.”

Richard Green, chief content officer of Sonoma Media Investments and executive editor of The Press Democrat, added, “I’m so very proud of our Argus-Courier team. They are passionate about serving Petaluma and defending democracy with a strong brand of hometown coverage. We’re grateful for the recognition, and I’m certain we’ll use it as incentive to work even harder and smarter for our readers.”

First Place, Public Service Journalism, Amelia Parreira, Tyler Silvy, Rebecca Wolff, Crissy Pascual: Our 11-part entry covering the yearslong fight over the Petaluma fairgrounds was described by a judge as “compelling public service. It’s clear, inclusive and even-handed. This surely had the town talking and eagerly awaiting the Argus-Courier’s next story.”

First Place, Writing, Don Frances: This story on a dispute gone wrong between neighbors over a dog, “’Tragic, for both families’: Fight over dog in rural Petaluma ends in animal’s death,“ was called an “enjoyable read, told in a conversational way like a friend would tell it.”

Photographer Crissy Pascual won first place in Photojournalism for her body of work in 2022, which included this powerful shot from a June 26 protest following the Supreme Court ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade. (CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
First Place, Photojournalism, Crissy Pascual: One of multiple awards for staff photographer Pascual, this top honor was given for her body of work, full of “storytelling images” that provided a “great mix and example of great hometown journalism.”

First Place, Editorial Comment, Emily Charrier: This editorial, titled “Improve culture along with facilities to protect female firefighters,” was described as a “Terrific analysis and a righteous call to action. Very well done and well argued.”

Corda Dairy was the last of the dairy farms that once lined Highway 101 from the Golden Gate Bridge to the Sonoma County line. This photo, taken Wednesday, January 12, 2022, earned first place for Best Artistic Photo. (CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
First Place, Artistic Photo, Crissy Pascual: Cows are a popular medium here in Petaluma, but Pascual made them into fine art at Corda Dairy one cold January morning in 2022.

First Place, Health Coverage, Amelia Parreira and Crissy Pascual: Reporter Parreira’s piercing work was recognized in this six-part series spotlighting faults in local mental health care, featuring heartbreaking photos by Pascual. “An extensive, well-reported series on a critical topic – the struggle to get mental health care – brought to life my powerful individual stories,” wrote the judge.

Photos from our coverage of Silacci Dairy earned first place for Photo Story/Essay. Blake Silacci, 5 helps his mom with bottle-feeding calves that were born just days before. Friday, September 9, 2022. (CRISSY PASCUAL/Argus-Courier Staff)
First Place, Photo Story/Essay, Crissy Pascual: Our feature story on a Silacci Dairy, Sonoma County’s 2022 Dairy of the Year, won a number of awards, including Photo Essay due to Pascual’s ability to capture the warmth, honesty and complexity of this local family’s life on the farm.

Second Place, General Excellence: Considered the highest honor of the California Journalism Awards, this “best in show” prize looks at all elements of two consecutive editions. The Argus-Courier has won first or second place 14 times since 2007, making it one of the highest decorated newspapers in the state.

Second Place, Columns, David Templeton: Two "Culture Junkie“ columns by community editor Templeton – “‘Packing to die’ and punk rock therapy” and “Returning to the theater, changing habits and facing the future” – showcased his tremendous range and depth as a journalist and “grabbed me and held my attention throughout,” according to a judge.

Second Place, Sports Feature Story, John Jackson: Sports editor Jackson’s feature story, “Petaluma pitcher still baffles batters at 83,” is another example of his ability to sketch his subjects using only a few words. His many skills as a writer include highlighting the charming little details that make people unique and interesting.

Melody Thornton packs up her belongings after the homeless encampment at Steamers Landing Park was swept on February 16, 2022. The image won second place for News Photo. (CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
Second Place, News Photo, Crissy Pascual: As the city prepared to clean up the homeless encampment at Steamer Landing, residents were unsure what would come next. Pascual’s emotive photo showcased the anguish of Melody Thornton as she struggled with her limited options.

This joyful photo of Asher Brenner crossing the new Pride crosswalk on Kentucky Street on Friday, October 28, 2022 earned second place for Artistic Photo. (CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
Second Place, Artistic Photo, Crissy Pascual: It was pure joy when Asher Brenner spotted the Pride crosswalk on Kentucky Street, a celebration of the LGBTQ+ community. Pascual was in the right place at the right time to capture the colorful moment.

Third Place, Agricultural Reporting, Emma Molloy and Crissy Pascual: Our feature on the Silacci family dairy, “550 cows, 4 children and 900 acres: This year’s Dairy of the Year honor goes to Silacci Dairy in Petaluma,” earned not only accolades for photojournalist Pascual, but also for intern Emma Molloy, who according to a judge authored “a well-written, engaging, easy and delightful-to-read profile with some good newsiness woven in.”

Shannon holds an urn of her son’s ashes on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. This image won third place for News Photo. (Crissy Pascual/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
Third Place, News Photo, Crissy Pascual: When covering the fentanyl crisis in Petaluma, Pascual’s heartbreaking photo of a mother holding her son’s urn resonated with judges.

Third Place, Photo Story/Essay, Crissy Pascual: In addition to her award for News Photo, Pascual’s hauntingly beautiful coverage of a mother’s grief following her son’s overdose on fentanyl was honored.

A Corda Dairy cow peeks into a small opening in the barn before being loaded on a trailer to be transported to her new home. Wednesday, January 12, 2022. (CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
Third Place, Artistic Photo, Crissy Pascual: Making it a clean sweep in the Artistic Photo category, Pascual’s expertly framed photo of a cow at Corda Dairy earned accolades.

