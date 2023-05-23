Petaluma Argus-Courier racks up 16 California Journalism Awards

The Petaluma Argus-Courier had another banner year competing in the California Journalism Awards, garnering a total of 16 first, second and third place wins in multiple categories including Public Service Journalism, Photojournalism and General Excellence.

The awards, announced over several days by the California News Publishers Association, offered a snapshot of some of the state’s best journalism of 2022. Participating newspapers are divided by print circulation size, with the Argus-Courier competing against other weeklies of 4,001-11,000 circulation throughout California. Judging is done by journalists from around the country.

“I’m so proud of this team, and the fact that everyone is represented is probably what I’m most proud of,” said Argus-Courier editor Don Frances. “Good local journalism requires the work of many talented people. These awards show we’re delivering that to the people of Petaluma.”

This year, the contest only recognized the top three winners in each category, rather than the top five – but that didn’t stop the Argus-Courier from sweeping several categories, with every staff writer and photographer garnering at least one award.

“Again and again, the Argus-Courier is recognized as one of the state’s very best weekly newspapers, an accolade we never take lightly,” said Argus-Courier publisher Emily Charrier, who also serves as president of the California News Publishers Association. “It drives us to do more, and always do better, for the subscribers who keep us thriving.”

Richard Green, chief content officer of Sonoma Media Investments and executive editor of The Press Democrat, added, “I’m so very proud of our Argus-Courier team. They are passionate about serving Petaluma and defending democracy with a strong brand of hometown coverage. We’re grateful for the recognition, and I’m certain we’ll use it as incentive to work even harder and smarter for our readers.”

First Place, Public Service Journalism, Amelia Parreira, Tyler Silvy, Rebecca Wolff, Crissy Pascual: Our 11-part entry covering the yearslong fight over the Petaluma fairgrounds was described by a judge as “compelling public service. It’s clear, inclusive and even-handed. This surely had the town talking and eagerly awaiting the Argus-Courier’s next story.”

First Place, Writing, Don Frances: This story on a dispute gone wrong between neighbors over a dog, “’Tragic, for both families’: Fight over dog in rural Petaluma ends in animal’s death,“ was called an “enjoyable read, told in a conversational way like a friend would tell it.”

Photographer Crissy Pascual won first place in Photojournalism for her body of work in 2022, which included this powerful shot from a June 26 protest following the Supreme Court ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade. (CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)

First Place, Photojournalism, Crissy Pascual: One of multiple awards for staff photographer Pascual, this top honor was given for her body of work, full of “storytelling images” that provided a “great mix and example of great hometown journalism.”

First Place, Editorial Comment, Emily Charrier: This editorial, titled “Improve culture along with facilities to protect female firefighters,” was described as a “Terrific analysis and a righteous call to action. Very well done and well argued.”

Corda Dairy was the last of the dairy farms that once lined Highway 101 from the Golden Gate Bridge to the Sonoma County line. This photo, taken Wednesday, January 12, 2022, earned first place for Best Artistic Photo. (CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)

First Place, Artistic Photo, Crissy Pascual: Cows are a popular medium here in Petaluma, but Pascual made them into fine art at Corda Dairy one cold January morning in 2022.

First Place, Health Coverage, Amelia Parreira and Crissy Pascual: Reporter Parreira’s piercing work was recognized in this six-part series spotlighting faults in local mental health care, featuring heartbreaking photos by Pascual. “An extensive, well-reported series on a critical topic – the struggle to get mental health care – brought to life my powerful individual stories,” wrote the judge.

Photos from our coverage of Silacci Dairy earned first place for Photo Story/Essay. Blake Silacci, 5 helps his mom with bottle-feeding calves that were born just days before. Friday, September 9, 2022. (CRISSY PASCUAL/Argus-Courier Staff)

First Place, Photo Story/Essay, Crissy Pascual: Our feature story on a Silacci Dairy, Sonoma County’s 2022 Dairy of the Year, won a number of awards, including Photo Essay due to Pascual’s ability to capture the warmth, honesty and complexity of this local family’s life on the farm.