Petaluma artists’ handmade lampshades are in homes across the world, even a rockstar has one

Miller participates in Sonoma County Art Trails , a free county wide art tour featuring over a hundred local artists. The event is planned for Sept. 30-Oct. 1 and Oct. 7-8.

Petaluma artist Diana K. Miller knows how to light up a room – with her exquisite handcrafted silk lampshades that incorporate vintage textiles, shimmering bead fringe and immense creativity.

She’s been designing Victorian and Bohemian-style lampshades for 38 years. She’s part of a niche group of artisans who create the one-of-a-kind interior accents.“

There are very few people who do it,” she said. Hers are high-end works of art found in homes and businesses across the country and as far away as England and Australia.

“It’s so satisfying to me to create something to be lit up with all the textiles repurposed into an heirloom that can be passed down,” said Miller, 63. “They warm up a house.”

Clients from afar find Miller online but North Bay residents may know her from the annual Sonoma County Art Trails open studios tours presented by Sebastopol Center for the Arts. Miller clears out her living room for the fall event, turning her space into a showroom for her unique designs. She awards a small lamp and handcrafted shade to a lucky winner of a free raffle during each of the event’s two weekends.

To date, she’s created 1,890 lampshades, each signed and numbered.

“These days, they’re all named,” she said. “The names can be from the music I’m listening to while I’m making them, like ‘Heart of Gold’ and ‘Cinnamon Girl’ by Neil Young.”

Her lampshades for sconces, nightlights, floor lamps and table lamps, are designed in a rainbow of colors, from soft tones like champagne and fawn to rich, deeply saturated hues including pomegranate and tangerine.

Her Diana K. Miller Interiors website and other online sites like Facebook and Instagram provide a showroom for her works. While much is commissioned, she also lists finished lamps for sale, including some priced as markdowns. At full price, her artwork ranges from several hundred to a few thousand dollars, depending on labor and materials.

Her lampshades can take from eight to 10 hours to complete, or up to 40 hours, like one she designed for Canadian rock singer-songwriter Devin Townsend. She was commissioned to make a lampshade with a nautical theme for Townsend, whose latest album, “Lightwork,” has a cover design including octopuses.

Miller crafted a large tabletop lampshade shaped like an octopus, complete with metallic French lace; rich hues fading from blues, purples and pinks to limbs of blues and greens; an abundance of vintage German crystals and Czech beads hand strung into a detailed fringe; and big, beguiling hand-embroidered eyes with 3D eyelids.

“He was really happy with it,” she said. “That was a fun, fun job.”

Sentimental works of art

Townsend’s nautical shade wasn’t Miller’s first. The mother of three and grandmother of seven crafted a jellyfish lampshade for one of her granddaughters whose bedroom has an under-the-sea theme.

Some commissions are especially sentimental. Miller has used wedding gowns and mother-of-the-bride dresses in some custom pieces, finding new life for cherished attire.

“You can repurpose it and have a beautiful thing that lights up your house,” she said.

She currently has seven commissions. Clients, she said, “just find me.”

Washington resident Gregory D. Goessman is among those who’ve commissioned Miller. He has 17 of her lampshades in his 1923 Craftsman bungalow. “Diana puts a hell of a lot of time and pride into these shades and that is clearly evident in the finished product,” he wrote in an email.

Goessman said Miller worked with him to achieve his specifications in color and design, going through “an elaborate process” to ensure each lampshade was just right. Miller updates her clients as their lampshades take shape. “It gives them an idea of how it will look,” she said.

Miller dyes her materials with dyes from Dharma Trading Company in Petaluma, often using an ombré technique where one color gradually fades into the next.

“Some people think of me as the queen of​​ ombré,” she said.

‘I hardly buy clothes anymore. I buy textiles’

Miller has a full-time job as finance director for a homecare agency, but devotes as much of her free time as possible to her artwork.

“It’s hard, but I do work on them almost daily,” she said. “I don’t crank one out every day. Usually I make one every week or two.”

Her workshop extends throughout much of her home. A chest in her living room holds treasured textiles like vintage shawls, scarves and kimonos; antique decorative pillowcases and silk art panels; and unique appliques sourced from across the globe, some through online sites like Etsy, others from people in Europe who shop for her.