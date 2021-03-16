Petaluma banned new gas station construction. Are leaf blowers next?

In this week’s Ask the PAC, we’re answering questions centered on things that have fallen.

The first: leaves. They fall all the time, and leaf blowers might be the most controversial apolitical topic in the region.

The second: A Petaluma Turning Basin sculpture that was first erected in 1994 has fallen, but has not yet been re-installed.

It’s a tenuous connection, we know. But sometimes you have to stretch to make a theme work.

Question: The Petaluma City Council banned new gas station construction. Are leaf blowers next?

Answer: The short answer is...maybe? We touched base with Joe Garcia, Petaluma’s neighborhood preservation coordinator, about leaf blowers, which might be the region’s most controversial apolitical topic.

Garcia was happy to dish on what some have called the “scourge of leaf blowers,” including verifying the city’s noise ordinance, which prohibits noise of 65 decibels or more before 7 a.m. Leaf blowers can reach more than 100 decibels, but generally fall somewhere between 64-78 decibels at a distance of 50 feet.

As for whether the sonic pests will ever be outlawed locally, Garcia yielded to the city’s elected officials.

“That is a policy change they would have to make,” Garcia said. “I have not been part of any internal discussion regarding the ban on them, as we rarely receive complaints regarding them.”

Petaluma Mayor Teresa Barrett says she would have liked to have banned the blowers already. Although she wouldn’t characterize her fellow council members as being against such a ban, Barrett said it “hasn’t been a high enough priority for other council members.”

Anyone interested in reaching out to elected officials about a blower ban can go to https://cityofpetaluma.org/city-council/.

Leaf blower-related complaints can be filed at https://cityofpetaluma.org/code-violation-nuisance, or reach out via phone at 707-778-4372 ext. 0 or email at codeenforcement@cityofpetaluma.org.

Q: The sculpture at 150 Weller St. has been lying in the grass for months. What happened?

A screengrab from Google Street View of Larry Jonas’ sculpture, “The Dancers,” first erected in 1994 at Cavanaugh Landing along the east side Petaluma Turning Basin. (GOOGLE)

A: Larry Jonas’ sculpture, “The Dancers,” was installed at Cavanaugh Landing along the east side of the Petaluma Turning Basin in 1994. Made of steel armature, styrofoam, fiberglass mesh and plaster, it almost resembles the fresh starts of spring plantings rising out of the earth.

Jonas, reached by phone last week, acknowledged the piece has been out of commission for a while.

“The metal underneath that was holding it all together just rotted away,” Jonas said. “I’ll have to redo it.”

Although the sculpture is listed on the city of Petaluma’s online public art map, it’s actually a private work on private property, according to Jonas and Caroline Hall, the city’s public art committee chair.

Hall said the committee brought it to Jonas’ attention.

“I really hope that he does decide to put it back up!” Hall said via email.

If you would like your question featured in Ask the PAC, simply email askpac@arguscourier.com.